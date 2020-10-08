Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele & Kids Show Off New Buccaneers Jerseys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a few more fans now that TB12 headed south including Tom Brady’s family. Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen has been cheering on the Buccaneers on social media as her husband attempts to make history by becoming the first-ever NFL team to play a home game in the Super Bowl.

Bundchen posted a video of herself along with their daughter Vivian and son Ben all decked out in grey No. 12 Buccaneers jerseys. It is a surprising sight for many Patriots fans as the family was a staple at New England games prior to Brady’s decision to sign with Tampa Bay over the offseason.

“Let’s go Bucs, let’s go papai!!!! ✨✨✨,” Bundchen noted on Instagram.

Bundchen also posted an adorable video from the Bucs-Chargers game that quickly went viral. Brady’s family was among the few fans that were in attendance for the game, and the clip showed Vivian jumping up and down after a Buccaneers touchdown.

Here is a look at Brady’s biggest fan celebrating her dad scoring a touchdown for his new team.

Brady & Gisele Are Renting Derek Jeter’s Tampa Home

Moving is never easy even for an NFL quarterback, but things became a little easier for Brady’s family thanks to Derek Jeter. The Yankees legend is now Brady’s landlord as the couple is renting out his Tampa area waterfront mansion. During an offseason interview on The Howard Stern Show, Brady noted that they chose the space, in part, because it had plenty of room for their extended family.

“There’s enough space here,” Brady noted, per People. “We have my sister in law that lives with us, our kids and we have someone that cooks for us. So everyone’s got a little of space. The nice part is we have a lot of outdoor space here. I can do all my football training here, which I really like. It’s been a good place to come down. He left it furnished for me so I didn’t have to deal with any of that.”

Brady’s new house is located on Davis Islands which about 30 minutes south of Tampa. The spacious waterfront house has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two boat lifts, a pool and a billiards room.

Brady Recently Opened Up About Some of the Challenges in Their Marriage

Like any couple, Brady and Bundchen have had challenges throughout their marriage. During the same interview with Stern, Brady opened up about realizing how he needed to change his offseason habits to help Bundchen with some of the family responsibilities.

“She didn’t feel like I was doing my part for our family,” Brady explained, via CNBC.com. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and all of a sudden when the season would end, I would be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.’ And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’ … I had to, like, check myself. Because she’s like, ‘I have goals and dreams too.'”

