New Bucs Receiver Shares Heartfelt Message About Late Father

Tampa Bay’s newest drafted skill player apparently does other things as fast as he sprints up and down the field in games.

Darden immediately tweeted about becoming a Buccaneers plus a tribute to his late father shortly after the team drafted him with the 129th pick in the fourth round on Saturday. “Nothing but God,” Darden wrote. “Love you Pops.”

Nothing But God 💯🙏🏾 Love You Pops ❤️ https://t.co/6DJutkMM8G — Jaelon Darden (@JDFlash1x) May 1, 2021

Considered one of the fastest players in the draft, he ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash according to Pewter Report’s Taylor Jenkins. He caught 74 passes for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns last season for North Texas, which hadn’t produced a draft pick since 2004 per NBCDFW’s Pat Doney.

Pro Football Focus called him “one of the most underrated players in the NFL Draft.” Sam Monson of PFF said “Darden will be a steal for whoever selects him” on Saturday.

“He would just be crying right now,” Darden told the media on Saturday about his father, Manya, who died before the 2020 season due to heart disease.

Darden said his father’s death served as a big motivation for his senior season to excel on the field and “give my teammates everything I have”.

Darden said he hopes to continue wearing his college number, 1, with the Bucs.

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Darden’s Father

Throughout Darden’s collegiate career, his father battled heart disease.

“We kind of built a strong relationship over the time, and me growing as a man, and him being able to install certain things into me, and help me mature and become the man I am today,” Darden told the media. “So it definitely means a lot. My dad played a big part of why I’m here right now.”

Darden added he’s “thankful for everything he taught me and definitely thankful for God for putting me in the situation.”

Darden also relates it back to his doubters, especially the fact he’s 5-7.

“It definitely means a lot to be honest with you because he always told me to keep that chip on my shoulder and continue to move and work the way I work,” Darden said.

How Darden Could Impact the Bucs in 2021

Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas | 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Highlights and Pro Day29 NFL team scouts were in attendance to watch North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden. Only three teams not here: Cincinnati, Buffalo, Las Vegas. Jaelon Darden weighs 175 lbs and he benched 225 lbs. ELEVEN TIMES! Extremely impressive pro day for Darden today, his draft stock is definitely on the rise! The All-American caught 19… 2021-03-27T11:57:17Z

Tampa already has a deep core of receivers, including Antonio Brown recently returning. That won’t slow down Darden as the Bucs could use his blazing speed on kick and punt returns.

“Definitely a strong impact in my game being able to get back there on kicks and on punts — be able to put the offense in the best situation possible,” Darden told the media. “Definitely, I don’t have any problem with that. I feel confident in coming in right away and being able to help however needed.”

Auman noted that Darden could return kicks, which gives incumbent Jaydon Mickens some competition. In addition, Mickens is facing legal challenges this offseason.

Darden has punt-return experience, including a touchdown at North Texas, so yes, he's an immediate challenge to Jaydon Mickens for those honors. https://t.co/LEmBAUuJyb — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 1, 2021

Darden believes he can contribute in the passing game soon, too, with his route-running skills and playmaking ability. He feels confident in the fact the Bucs traded up to draft him in the fourth round, too.

“It just shows how much the Bucs trusted me in the film that they’ve seen, the meetings we were having, and the way I was talking and approaching the game of football,” Darden said. “They loved what I was doing.”

READ NEXT: Bucs Find More Protection for Tom Brady