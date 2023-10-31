Buccaneers GM Makes Declaration on Star WR at NFL Trade Deadline

While the NFL trade deadline was closing in, Buccaneers general manager Todd Licht popped onto the Good Morning Football show on NFL Network and talked about the Bucs’ new coaching academy. But the crew of GMFB did sneak in a question to Licht that was relevant to the day’s events: Mike Evans.

As in, would the Bucs consider trading Evans? Licht, as expected, gave nothing away except that the organization remains committed to Evans even though the team could not come to an agreement with him at the start of the season on a new contract extension.

“I’m really looking forward to Mike continuing his great career here in Tampa and extending his streak 1000-yard seasons here with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” was all that Licht said.

. @Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht woke up with GMFB to launch their National Coaching Academy. Are you a coach seeking an opportunity in the NFL? For more info visit https://t.co/cqDhlQiv47 pic.twitter.com/CA6UxqjD1o — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 31, 2023

NFL Trade Deadline: Mike Evans Sticking With Buccaneers

Indeed, when it comes to NFL trade rumors on this day, the Bucs have been quiet, and moving Mike Evans would count as a seismic shift in the organization’s direction. Still, for a team that has lost three straight and is at risk of losing Evans in the offseason now that the window has closed (at Evans’ insistence) on a new contract, there is some logic behind a trade.

The Bucs are still hoping that Evans can go through the season and that the cap-strapped team will somehow find a way to re-sign him. He has been in Tampa Bay for all 10 of his professional seasons, and is easily the franchise’s leading all-time receiver.

Evans has 10,932 career yards, well ahead No. 2 on the list, current teammate Chris Godwin (6,118). No other receiver in team history ha even half the yards of Evans. He also leads in receptions (716) and touchdowns (86).

Still, when asked last week to name a player who could be traded at the deadline, Bucs beat writer Jenna Laine came up with Evans:

“Is this likely to happen? No. But I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention it. Evans, who will be a free agent next year, and his agent, Deryk Gilmore, voiced their displeasure over failing to reach an agreement on an extension before the start of the season, even saying that if Tampa Bay has no plans for Evans in its future that it should trade him so he can secure his future with another team. The 30-year-old has 30 catches for 468 yards and four scores so far, and he’s on pace for his 10th straight 1,000-yard season.”

Buccaneers Still Trying to Get Mike Evans the Ball

One issue for the Buccaneers as we head into the NFL trade deadline is getting more throws to Evans. He has 507 yards on 33 catches this season, but those numbers are a bit skewed by the 171 yards and six catches he had in Week 2 against the Bears.

In that game, the Bucs played at a brisker pace, and that pace has slowed considerably in recent weeks. Evans has been held below 50 yards receiving in three of the past four games. Offensive coordinator Dave Canales addressed whether the team should be playing faster to get Evans more involved.

Penalties have been the problem.

“There’s always thought in doing (up) tempo more, but when we did tempo more in the pass, that’s where a lot more penalties occurred. They’re occurring without the tempo. We’ll look into getting back into it,” he said.