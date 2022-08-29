Bucs Waive Promising Wide Receiver as Final Roster Cuts Begin: Report

Amid the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ tough decisions at wide receiver, promising rookie Jerreth Sterns got waived first as final roster cuts commenced on Monday, August 29.

Sterns had a promising preseason debut with four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on August 13. His production dropped after that as he mustered two catches for 13 yards during the rest of the preseason. The undrafted rookie and former Western Kentucky star led all of Division I in receptions and yards, but his size, 5-foot-9, “works against him more in the NFL” per Greg Auman of The Athletic, who reported Sterns’ waiver.

The Bucs could retain Sterns for the practice squad, however, “if he clears waivers” per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Stroud noted that it “wouldn’t be a surprise” if that happens.

Tampa Bay went into the final round of roster cuts, from 80 to 53, with 11 receivers on the roster. NFL teams generally have 4-6 wide receivers on the 53-man roster on average. Bucs veteran receivers such as Scotty Miller and/or Breshad Perriman could hit the waiver wire next.

“I mean, I don’t think it’s any secret – if you guys watch our games, we have a lot of receivers who can play – probably have some tough decisions there,” Bucs vice president of player personnel John Spytek said in an August 24 press conference.

Bucs head coach Bowles noted that no particular receiver on the roster bubble made big strides in the preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts on August 27. Tyler Johnson led Bucs receivers with three catches for 36 yards.

“I don’t think any of them distinguished themselves last night from the other weeks,” Bowles said after the game. “We are looking for a little more from certain people. But, tape-wise, I did not see any of them separating themselves.”

Bucs Roster Cuts on Monday

Besides Sterns, the Bucs waived rookie cornerback Kyler McMichael on Monday per Auman. McMichael, the first waiver reported, could make the practice squad, Auman noted. A former North Carolina standout, McMichael had six tackles in the preseason.

The Bucs also waived 2022 seventh-round pick and linebacker Andre Anthony, Auman reported. Anthony tallied two sacks in the preseason and “could be back” with the practice squad, Auman noted. The former LSU standout didn’t play last year due to an ACL tear per Auman.

Tampa Bay also waived offensive guard Sadarius Hutcherson per Pewter Report. A 2021 undrafted free agent from South Carolina, Hutcherson sat out the preseason because of injury.

Receiver Injuries Lingering Amid Pending Roster Cuts

Tampa Bay went into the preseason finale with a couple of key receivers out due to injury. Russell Gage didn’t play due to a hamstring injury, and Chris Godwin is still recovering from an ACL tear.

“He’s getting there,” Bowles said about Gage on August 27. “We have a week of practice before we even start game week, so we’ll see how he is this week.”

Whether or not Gage will play in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys remains to be seen. Godwin could return for the Dallas game, but his status remains questionable, too.

“He’s been working out every day. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team. It’s going to be hard to try to hold him back if he’s healthy,” Bowles said.

How soon Gage and Godwin could return to the field could impact the Bucs moves at receiver before Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline.