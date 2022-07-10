Buccaneers Make Decision on Blockbuster Quarterback Trade: Report

With the San Francisco 49ers running out of possible trade partners for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the Niners signal caller. Yet, The Athletic’s Rick Stroud reported there is “not a chance” that the Bucs will acquire Garoppolo.

“Um. Not a chance fellas. As one Bucs coach told me, ‘If (Garoppolo) could throw a deep ball, he would’ve won two Super Bowls already,'” Stroud tweeted on July 8, 2022.

Garppolo has one season remaining on his $137 million contract and is slated to have a $24.2 million salary for this upcoming season. With the Niners turning over the offense to second-year quarterback Trey Lance, San Francisco has been open about their desire to trade Garoppolo.

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Cowherd: The Bucs Should Trade for Jimmy G

Play

With Baker Mayfield traded to Panthers, should 49ers move off from Jimmy Garoppolo? | NFL | THE HERD While on air, the Cleveland Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth round pick that could turn in a fourth rounder. While Baker had a strong sophomore and rookie season, along with a playoff win, he struggled last season under Kevin Stefanski and suffered a torn labrum.… 2022-07-07T17:55:18Z

The Buccaneers got a brief scare with what life would be like without Tom Brady over the offseason, but ultimately the veteran quarterback opted to play another year in Tampa. There are multiple challenges that make trading for Garoppolo a less than ideal option for the Buccaneers. The veteran has just one year remaining on his deal meaning he is slated to become a free agent next offseason, potentially when the Bucs are again in need of a quarterback if Brady retires for good in 2023.

Giving up assets for Garoppolo may be less than ideal for Tampa Bay, and the quarterback would be an expensive backup. It is hard to imagine San Francisco netting more than a future day-three pick in return for Garoppolo. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd is pushing for the Buccaneers to add Garoppolo as the team’s quarterback in waiting behind Brady.

“Jimmy now to me is the best you can do as a bridge, I mean, it’s just how he has handled it in San Francisco is fairly remarkable,” the analyst noted during a July 7 edition of “The Herd.” “It really is, that’s why I contend you could bring him to Tampa behind Brady.

“It probably bother Tom more than Jimmy and just say, ‘Listen, Kyle Trask isn’t ready next year. We’re gonna bring in Jimmy to back him up.’ I don’t know if the finances work. I haven’t looked at that, but I mean, to me it would work solely because of Jimmy. It just, it would work. I don’t know if Tom would like it, but Jimmy be fine with it.”

Trask Is Not Expected to Be the Bucs Backup QB in 2022

Play

Video Video related to buccaneers make decision on blockbuster quarterback trade: report 2022-07-10T22:31:49-04:00

Yet, the finances do not necessarily work in its present form. The Niners would need to be willing to eat a good portion of Garoppolo’s salary for 2022 just as the Browns did in order to trade Baker Mayfield to the Panthers. The Buccaneers and Garoppolo could potentially agree to a new contract as part of the trade, but Tampa Bay may prefer to get an up-close look at the veteran before committing to him long term.

The Buccaneers already have Kyle Trask on the roster but the second-year quarterback may not even be the backup in 2022. Bucs quarterback coach Clyde Christensen indicated that the team plans to use the upcoming season as another developmental year for Trask.

“Yeah, I think it’s more of a learning year, I don’t see him competing with [Blaine] Gabbert this year,” Christensen explained during a May 10 press conference. “Although, he could do it, just all the odds are stacked against you. You can’t rep everybody, you can’t get enough [reps]. It’s hard to get Gabbert enough reps, so we’ll prepare Gabbert as the No. 2. There’s always competition, right? There’s always someone looking for your job, but Gabbert will get [the reps].

“I don’t see that being an either-or, I see Gabbert being a backup, and Kyle being a developmental guy and we’ll rep ’em that way. And you know, if you jump off the screen and he outplays Brady, then he outplays Brady, and we’ll make some decisions, but when you go into it, you know the percentage chance of that happening isn’t very good. And we frankly can’t operate that way, you just don’t have enough reps to do that and get everyone prepared.”