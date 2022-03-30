Buccaneers Exec Breaks Silence on Tom Brady’s England Trip

Many saw the look on Tom Brady’s face via social media hours before he officially announced his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 13.

Whether or not Bucs co-owner Jay Glazer saw that look, he said that they didn’t talk about unretirement during a March 13 professional soccer game according to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. Brady, who went to England to watch Manchester United, also owned by the Glazer family, on March 13 got caught on camera talking with star player Cristiano Ronaldo afterward.

“You’re finished right,” Ronaldo asked Brady in the video.

Brady shows a look of hesitation and apparently says, “that’s what I don’t know” according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

@gregauman In this video, Cristiano asks Brady, “You’re finished, right?” Brady replies with what sounds like, “That’s what I don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/cL4XyF7H7u — The Athlete Show (@TheAthleteShow) March 13, 2022

Though Glazer downplayed Brady’s presence at the game, Brady publicly thanked the Glazers for hosting him and his sons at the game.

“It wasn’t there (at the match),” he said per Knigt, “but we knew soon before everybody else.”

We got a precious few minutes with #Bucs co-owner Joel Glazer. His reaction to getting the GOAT back for 2022 (and no, Tom did not inform him of his return at the Manchester U. match) pic.twitter.com/nGLKahbZyb — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) March 28, 2022

It brought a cascade of relief for Glazer and the whole Bucs organization and fan base. The team looked in danger of taking big steps backward after Brady’s retirement announcement on Feb. 1.

“Having Tom Brady back is unbelievable,” Glazer said per Knight. “He’s been unbelievable for our franchise, as everyone knows. And I’ve never been around anybody with the tireless work ethic, the leadership, the person he is and having done it for so long. So having him back is the greatest news I heard all offseason.”

The Brady Effect Since Brady’s return, the Bucs have re-signed key free agents such as running back Leonard Fournette. The Bucs also added strong outside talent in receiver Russell Gage and safety Logan Ryan. Glazer wants to make the most of the Bucs’ window with Brady.

“We’re always trying to win; things have been a little different the last few years. But if we can put everything forward to try and win a championship, we’re always going to do it,” Glazer said per JoeBucsFan.com.

“That’s what we’ve been doing the last couple of years and we got close last year again and we’re going to do it again this year,” Glazer added per JoeBucsFan.com. “This is what it’s all about. We’ve been in this for 25, 26, 27 years. At the end of the day, there’s no better feeling than sitting on that podium with that Vince Lombardi trophy and you got a chance to do it, then we’re [all-in].”

“You gotta take stock of where you are in any situation and do what’s best for the moment or for the short or long term and that’s where we are now, and we’re going to give it every ounce of effort we can.”

It also helps the Bucs on the business end of things. Bucs chief operating officer Brian Ford said they’re “very close” to selling out on season tickets per Knight.

“That, to me, of everything, is the most wonderful part because that’s what it’s all about,” Glazer said per Knight. “I know what drove me to be a fan of the game, it’s when you go into a packed stadium, the place is rocking and everybody’s into it, and the whole community’s into it and enthused. That’s what you live for. It’s been wonderful to see, it’s been wonderful to see all the Buccaneer jerseys around, and the enthusiasm and younger people and new fans.”

Glazer: ‘There’s Always a Chance’

Glazer admitted it wasn’t easy when Brady announced his retirement and the 40 days that followed until Brady changed course.

“You went through a lot of different emotions,” Glazer said per Knight “So, the first stage, where you just kind of felt the finality of the whole thing. But then, as time goes on, you think about it and you realize that there’s a lot of emotion involved in a season and it’s painful at the end of the season. I know how I feel at the end of a season, so you think about it, and you know how competitive Tom Brady is, that there’s always a chance.” These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022