Bucs Predicted to Reunite Star Patriots Receiver With Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a few former New England Patriots players on the roster and there may be more to come. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell predicts playmaking receiver Julian Edelman will be a Patriots’ cap casualty this offseason making him a free agent which would allow him to join his best bud Tom Brady in Florida.

“Another expected cap casualty, Edelman is unlikely to see the $4 million remaining on the final year of his deal with New England,” Barnwell explained. “Thankfully, there’s a natural place for him to go: If Chris Godwin leaves Tampa Bay, the idea of Edelman flocking south to take over as Tampa’s part-time slot receiver almost seems too obvious. The days of Edelman catching 100 passes in a season are over, but he would be a familiar option on third downs and in key situations for Tom Brady.”

Edelman Admits to Rooting for Brady With the Bucs

The Brady and Edelman bromance may have ended in New England but the two appear to still be close friends. During an interview on the Pardon My Take podcast, Edelman admitted he is rooting for Brady along with Rob Gronkowski to do well with the Buccaneers.

“I wanna see those guys do well,” Edelman said, per TMZ Sports. “It’s awesome seeing Gronk and Tommy doing well and playing and making big plays … it’s obviously, definitely weird, but it is what it is.”

Edelman discussed seeing Brady wearing a different uniform as “definitely weird” but does not hold a grudge towards the quarterback after he spent two decades with the Patriots. The Pats receiver described their relationship as a “marriage” but now it is more of a long-distance relationship. This could change if Barnwell’s prediction comes true and allow the Bucs to add him to the offensive mix.

“It’s kind of like a relationship, or a marriage, where you grew apart but you still love each other,” Edelman noted. “You still may have a couple kids [read: championships]. We have 3 kids. So there’s still communication of what you guys are going through and how you’re doing but you both got your own lives that you have to keep on going towards and that’s kind of how it’s like.”

The Bucs Have a Number of Key Free Agents Including WRs Chris Godwin & Antonio Brown

How likely is it that Edelman also heads south this offseason? The Patriots control his future and given the lack of receiving options currently on their roster, it seems unlikely they would release Edelman. If he does become available, we can expect the Buccaneers to take a long look as Brady has already brought some of his favorite former offensive weapons down to Tampa.

The Buccaneers face a pivotal offseason with a number of key players hitting free agency. Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown are just two of the players that could test the free-agent waters, and Edelman would make for a nice consolation prize if they are unable to re-sign one of these receivers.

Statistically, Edelman had one of the worst seasons of his career without Brady playing in just six games notching 21 catches for 315 yards and zero touchdowns. Edelman would have a bounce-back opportunity in Tampa if the Patriots opt to move in a different direction next season.

