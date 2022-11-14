Bucs Exec Makes Telling Comment on Offense’s Future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have two big reasons to believe this winning streak and offensive turnaround will last.

Julio Jones and Chris Godwin just played their best games of the season in a Week 10 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and both star wide receivers looked the healthiest they have all season. Jones previously missed games due to a knee injury, and Godwin looked limited all season amid his recovery from last year’s ACL tear and a pulled hamstring this season.

“It’s been big for us,” a Buccaneers front office executive told Heavy’s Matt Lombardo. “Because [Godwin and Jones] are finally getting healthy, at exactly the right time.”

If Jones and Godwin stay healthy and keep improving over the second half of the season, the Bucs (5-5) could easily go on a run, Lombardo noted. Jones and Godwin made a world of difference for a Bucs offense desperate for a spark.

Jones, Godwin Turn Around Struggling Offense

Tampa Bay’s offense sputtered during a 2-5 stretch before Week 10, especially the past four games where the team never scored more than 22 points. Only once did Bucs quarterback Tom Brady throw more than one touchdown in any game during that seven-game slump. Brady even went one game without a touchdown pass.

Jones scored only one touchdown and never went over 30 offense yards in any game during that stretch. Godwin hardly looked better with no touchdowns, but he had two games with 75 or more yards receiving in that span.

Jones shot out the gate on Sunday, November 13, in Munich, Germany against the Seahawks. His 31-yard touchdown catch marked the first-ever NFL touchdown on German soil, and it commenced the first game this season where the Bucs never trailed. He finished three receptions for 53 yards — his best receiving total since Week 1.

“I haven’t thought about it like that,” Jones told reporters on Sunday about scoring the historic touchdown. “It felt great doing what I can do basically just help my team out and to get things going. I loved the energy here in Germany. Just the whole atmosphere.”

Chris Godwin told me this week he was close to feeling back to himself and felt like this could be the week. He was right. #gobucs #nflnetwork @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/sKVg8jNfmz — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) November 13, 2022

It took a while, but Godwin finally scored his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter at Munich. Godwin’s 4-yard reception put the Bucs ahead 21-3, which capped his 6-reception, 71-yard day. He told NFL Network’s Sara Walsh that he’s getting back to his full potential.

“Yeah, I would say so, especially as the game kind of progressed,” Godwin told Walsh. “I had to get into a little bit of a groove, but I think it just all comes with time and patience, just continuing to work hard.”

“I’ve got great teammates around me, so as long as I’m contributing to the overall cause, which is trying to get victories, that’s what I’m happiest about,” Godwin added.

Jones: ‘It’s All About Consistency’

Tampa Bay certainly showed progress in many other areas on offense from blocking up front to running the ball, but Jones and Godwin clicking in the passing attack takes it to another level, Lombardo noted. The Bucs offense “is at its most efficient when it is funneled through Brady and the passing game”, Lombardo wrote.

“I feel like we had a great team win today in all phases. We moved the ball around a lot, moved the ball effectively,” Jones said.

“It felt really good. It’s all about consistency,” Jones added. “You don’t put your heads in a cloud. You’ve got to keep working and getting better. Yeah, it’s a great win for us, but there’s always room for improvement. We’re going to just celebrate this one and then we’re going to just go from there.”