Buccaneers Extend Former All-Pro Linebacker: Report

Tampa Bay kept longtime star linebacker Lavonte David in-house on Tuesday by signing him to a contract extension before he could become a free agent.

David and the Buccaneers agreed to a two-year contract extension of $25 per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Tampa found a way to “get creative” with David’s contract to minimize the salary cap hit per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. David will make $3.5 million against the cap since his contract has three voidable years.

The Bucs drafted David in 2012, and he stuck with the team through its lean years before helping the franchise win its second Super Bowl in the 2020 season. He won All-Pro honors in 2013.

“It took me nine years to finally get to the playoffs, and then actually win it all, so it’s definitely something I’m thankful for and something that I kind of just soak it all in,” David told SiriusXM NLF radio on March 5.

David’s Wait for 2021

David didn’t give a clear answer on whether he would stay home in his interview with SiriusXM. “I don’t know what to expect. Just go with the flow,” David said.

“My mind has been off it,” David told Sirius XM. “I just sit back and let my agent handle all of that stuff, and whenever he comes back with news, he gives that to me whenever.”

David maintained that he wants to keep the Super Bowl team together per SiriusXM.

“From my understanding, everyone wants to come back,” David told SiriusXM, noting that there’s a lot of factors for each player to consider.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians spoke adamantly about David staying during the team’s boat parade after the Super Bowl per CBS Sports. “He ain’t going nowhere,” Arians said.

Arians said as much Feb. 10 per CBS Sports regarding another key player the Bucs secured on Tuesday — wide receiver Chris Godwin. The Bucs franchise-tagged its star receiver earlier in the day.

