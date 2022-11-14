Bucs Get Conflicting Updates on Leonard Fournette

Amid the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 21-16 win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, the Bucs lost running back Leonard Fournette to a hip pointer injury.

Fortunately for the Bucs, Fournette “is likely to be ready” for when the Bucs play next in Week 12 according to sources via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Bucs have a bye week for Week 11 and visit the Cleveland Browns afterward on November 27. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles didn’t confirm that report when he talked with reporters on Monday, November 14.

“It’s too early to tell right now,” Bowles said. “We’ll get the treatment [for Fournette], and we’ll re-evaluate it next week.”

Fournette left the Seahawks game on Sunday, November 13, during the second half, and the Bucs listed him as questionable for returning. He finished with 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, his second rushing touchdown in three weeks.

Tampa Bay made due without Fournette in the fourth quarter when rookie running back Rachaad White gashed the Seahawks defense. White’s runs of 12 and 18 yards on the final drive of the game sealed the win. He ran for 105 yards on 22 carries amid his first career start.

“We have different packages for guys, and we just started out with that package,” Bowles said about White’s start. “It was a change of pace package that we started out with, and the plays we had scheduled for Rachaad, that happened to be one of the plays we had scheduled for him, so that’s how we came out the game.”

Fournette Nearly Missed the Game

The Bucs nearly played without Fournette in Germany due to a passport issue.

Fournette needed a replacement passport, and he almost didn’t receive it via mail in time for the team’s flight to Germany according to sources via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Weather amid the arrival of tropical storm Nicole contributed to the mail delays. The passport “arrived around noon ET on Thursday, just hours before the Bucs’ plane departed” and Fournette made the team’s flight according to Rapoport and Pelissero.

Tampa Bay’s leading rusher and third-leading receiver, Fournette’s absence could have left a significant hole in the offense against the Seahawks. While White had emerged on offense in recent weeks, he only had 48 carries and 20 receptions in his young career going into the Seattle game.

The Bucs invested in Fournette this past offseason with a three-year deal worth $21 million per Spotrac.

Logan Ryan to Return Soon?

Besides Fournette, the Bucs may get safety Logan Ryan back on the field in Week 12. Ryan injured his foot in Week 4 and hasn’t played since.

“It’s possible, but I doubt it right now,” Bowles said. “I haven’t seen him running yet. It’s way too early to say he’ll be back right now. We’ll just wait and see as it goes.”

The Bucs signed Ryan to a $1.2 million contract, per Spotrac, as a free agent in the offseason. He has 19 interceptions, 15 forced fumbles and 13 sacks in his career. Ryan tallied an interception, forced fumble, and nine tackles through the first four games of the season.