Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Gives Tom Brady an Ironic Birthday Gift

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette found an original way to celebrate Tom Brady‘s 45th birthday at training camp on Wednesday, August 3.

Fournette had a goat head birthday cake made for Brady because of the superstar’s recognition as the greatest of all time or the GOAT. The caked also featured a message, joking it’s Brady’s “100th birthday” instead of 45th.

“Happy early bday to my old head Tom Brady,”Fournette tweeted on Tuesday, August 2.

Happy early bday to my old head @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/uCFujQ9P7D — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 2, 2022

Tampa bakery, The Cake Girl, made a vanilla cake with buttercream frosting for Brady according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Fournette didn’t bother the TB12 diet regimen and called the idea of a TB12-type of ingredient such as avocado in the cake “nasty”, Laine wrote.

“He literally just said, ‘I want a goat cake. And I said, ‘An actual 3D goat?'” Lavallee said via Laine. “At first, I was like, ‘What? For Tom?’ No, no way.”

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles joked on Wednesday that he wouldn’t have any of the cake because of his diet. Brady notably had the day off from training camp along with several other veterans. Bowles also downplayed giving the day off on Brady’s birthday, calling it a coincidence.

A couple of media outlets such as Sports Illustrated and USA Today’s Touchdown Wire celebrated Brady’s 45 best career moments on his birthday.

Fournette Sounds Off on Weight Issues

Fournette’s choice of a birthday cake for Brady ironically followed the running back’s alleged weight issues that blew up in the media before training camp.

The former LSU star showed up to minicamp in June out of shape, which FS1’s Shannon Sharpe ranted about on “Undisputed” on June 8. Bowles showed confidence that it wouldn’t be an issue for training camp, but the issue inflated when the report resurfaced that Fournette camp to minicamp around 20 pounds overweight according to Rick Stroud on the “Tampa Bay Sports Day” podcast on July 14.

Fournette had fun with the media banter along the way, but he clarified on Tuesday, August 2, that it didn’t bother him and he is ready to go for the season. He notably reported to camp at 245 pounds per Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.

“It don’t matter to me, because I know who I am,” Fournette told NFL Network. “I know that I can always get in shape. People don’t understand. As a running back, you have to recover. You’ve got to train, and then we have kids. I try to fit all that in the time I have to train, too. So, yeah, I mean I got big genes, so it is what it is.”

Bowles: ‘He’s Light of Foot No Matter How Big He Is’

Bowles likes what he sees in Fournette so far in training camp and doubled down on weight not being an issue.

“I watched him coming out and I’ve seen him,” Bowles told the media on Tuesday, August 2. “He’s light of foot no matter how big he is. But he understands the passing game and he can run away from you.”

“Just his endurance, being an every-down back. He’s a three-down back,” Bowles added. “Before he was a two-down back; he’s become a three-down back. He was a great pass-catcher when he came out of college, he just didn’t get the volume. So now you’re seeing the volume of that and his versatile game. You can’t just crowd the box because he can catch the ball. I think that’s where his game grew.”