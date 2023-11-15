Buccaneers Reunion Urged for 2-Time Super Bowl Champ DB

We are a little more than a week removed from the moment when Tampa Bay Hall of Fame defensive back Ronde Barber labeled the team’s secondary the “worst in football.” Even with an improved showing against Tennessee in Week 10, there is Barber’s critique still rings out and can be the fuel for some Buccaneers rumors.

One that makes some sense would be for Tampa Bay to bring back a familiar face to the mix, a guy who played for the team last year—veteran Logan Ryan, who has played 149 games in 10 NFL seasons and is still an unsigned free agent. Ryan helped the Patriots to two Super Bowl titles early in his career.

Ryan, who is 32, played nine games at cornerback and safety for the Buccaneers last year. Bleacher Report this week is suggesting that the Bucs find a way to bring Ryan back into the mix.

“The Buccaneers secondary has been struggling lately, highlighted by C.J. Stroud’s record-breaking 470-yard performance a couple of Sundays ago,” B/R wrote. “Their defense could use help at both safety and cornerback, so why not bring in a veteran who can play either spot? Also, Ryan should know the system well having played in Tampa Bay last season.”

Bucs Secondary Was Better in Week 10

One of the decisions that would have to be made before G.M. Jason Licht indulged in any such Buccaneers rumors is whether that disheartening showing against the Texans and C.J. Stroud was a reflection more on the Tampa D or more on Stroud’s hot streak.

Facing a rookie—second-round pick Will Levis—for the second straight week in Week 10 against the Titans, the Buccaneers looked more like a competent defense. They had an interception and held Levis to just 19-for-39 passing and 199 yards.

Still, depth is an issue in the Buccaneers secondary, and Ryan said in late September he would be willing to play for Tampa.

“I was really watching, and I was on a flight, but I was really watching every snap of that Tampa-Eagles game for both teams,” he told Kay Adams on the “Up and Adams” show. “I live in Tampa, I really like and appreciate Todd Bowles as a coach and I think he has the opportunity this year to have it be his team. … Now, I think they need a few more players.”

Buccaneers Rumors: Logan Ryan ‘Not Officially Retired’

Ryan also told Adams that, though he is enjoying this period of relative inactivity, he is not technically retired and would be open to a return later in the year. The Buccaneers—and a number of teams around the NFL—could use a vet like Ryan.

“I am having a lot of fun doing media, I am having a lot of fun kind of doing a lot of my other passions other than football, my charity work and philanthropy, I really feel like I was put on this planet to do more than just play football,” Ryan said.

“I like talking the game as well, and explaining the game to fans and people. But I have been watching the scenes, I have been watching the games, I have been looking at potential opportunities out there. Maybe later in the year, if the stars happen to align, I am staying in shape to play. I will say that, I am not officially retired.”

Well, get the Buccaneers rumor mill running, because it is later in the year.