Bucs Have 1 Main Reason Not to Keep Mike Evans, Insider Says

One reason for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers not resolving the Mike Evans contract dispute lines up across the field from him, and it comes down to timing.

“Nobody is saying it out loud, but one of the main reasons why the Bucs did not offer Mike Evans a contract extension prior to the start of the 2023 season is because of Chris Godwin,” Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds reported.

The Bucs have to pay big money for Evans, 30, in 2024 to keep him, and Godwin, a fellow star wideout, will command big money a year later. Evans has a five-year, $82 million contract with the Bucs, and Godwin, 27, has a three-year, $60 million deal.

“Not only are the Bucs evaluating the play of Evans this season to determine how much money he would command in free agency should they want to extend his contract, Tampa Bay is doing the same thing with Godwin,” Reynolds wrote.

“Should Evans fetch a contract offer somewhere between $20 million-$25 million next March, the Bucs will have to determine whether they want to keep him or Godwin,” Reynolds continued. “Tampa Bay likely won’t fork out the money to keep both. Not with massive deals coming for right tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and perhaps inside linebacker Devin White and quarterback Baker Mayfield, too.”

Bucs Face Steep Price for Two Star Receivers Regardless of Future Salary Cap Space

The Bucs will have a better salary cap situation in 2024 than in 2023 when Tom Brady‘s retirement created a $35 million dead cap hit. Nonetheless, the Bucs face a multitude of priorities before free agency in 2024.

“If the Bucs decide to keep Evans and extend his contract for three years or more, that will likely mean that Tampa Bay will have to walk away from Godwin, who will surely command a pay raise over his current $20 million status,” Reynolds wrote. “Let’s suppose Evans is re-signed for $23 million per year, perhaps giving the Bucs a hometown discount. That would be a $6.5 million raise for Evans.”

“Now Tampa Bay would be paying $43 million for both receivers during the 2024 season. Right now, the team is paying $36.5 million for both,” Reynolds concluded.

Mike Evans’ Recent Struggles Could Hurt Contract Chances

Evans’ opportunity for a big contract anywhere could take a big hit if he doesn’t overcome his recent trouble with drops, Reynolds pointed out.

Man, Mike Evans had a wide open TD on that INT pic.twitter.com/FzneJzEfNO — The Pewter Plank (@ThePewterPlank) October 15, 2023

“After a hot start to the year in which he had 17 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns in the first three games of the year, Evans has cooled off considerably over the last two games,” Reynolds wrote. “A hamstring injury in the first half of the Bucs’ 26-9 win at New Orleans in Week 4 limited him to three catches for 40 yards.”

“Even more worrisome is the fact that Evans has dropped a few key passes so far this year, including potential touchdowns against Minnesota and Philadelphia, and had a big dropped third down catch versus Detroit,” Reynolds wrote. “Drops are an unofficial statistic and determining what could be considered a drop can be subjective.”

Reynolds pointed out, based on Pro Football Focus stats, that Evans has three drops this season, one less than his total in 2022. Evans could drop up to 10 passes for this season at his current rate, Reynolds wrote.

“Yikes. Not exactly ideal in a big contract year,” Reynolds concluded.