Mike Evans Gives 3-Word Statement on Contract Status

Fresh off of eclipsing 1,000 yards for a 10th-straight season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans addressed his future.

Evans’ contract ends after the season, and the Buccaneers didn’t meet his agent’s deadline before the season to reach an extension. Ongoing success by Evans this year only stokes the speculation of where he will spend 2024.

“I don’t know,” Evans told reporters about his future on Sunday after a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers. “When that moment comes it’ll come, but right now, I’m focused on trying to get this team to the playoffs.”

Evans did his part with seven catches for 162 yards, which included a 75-yard, go-ahead touchdown. The Buccaneers kept the lead after Evans’ big play, but Evans couldn’t hang onto his pregame meal.

“I was tired, I went to the sideline, I had to throw up a bit, so I’m happy I earned that one,” Evans told reporters afterward.

With Evans’ success, he will likely earn a big payday in 2024. Spotrac projects a $23.5 million annual salary for Evans in free agency if the Buccaneers don’t re-sign him.

Mike Evans: ‘It’s What You Want as a Kid’

While the longest play of his career didn’t yield his NFL record, Evans sealed the later on an 11-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Evans’ 10th-consecutive 1,000-yard season to start his career looks plenty out of reach with Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss in second place at six.

“We all knew. Everybody was talking about it on the sidelines,” Evans said about the yards needed. “Well, nowadays, you see the stats everywhere.”

Evans’ mark also equals Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice’s mark on 10-straight 1,000-yard seasons from 1986 to 1996. Rice’s record didn’t come at the start of his career.

Only TWO players in NFL history have had 10 straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards Jerry Rice (1986-96)

“It’s what you want as a kid,” Evans said about the fans’ celebration of his achievement. “That’s what we dream about. I’ve always dreamed about this, I’ve always been a huge fan of sports. I always said, ‘One day, I want to be one of those guys. There’s plenty of them.”

“But I’m happy that I’m one of them. … It seems surreal at times, but I’m in the moment. So maybe when I’m long gone from the game, I’ll look back and really think about what I’ve done,” Evans said.

For now, he also won’t look forward as the Buccaneers remain in the thick of the NFC South race. Tampa Bay (5-7) needs a win over the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) in Week 14 to have a shot at winning the division as Atlanta hasn’t lost yet in NFC South play.

Mike Evans Still Clocks Really Good Speed: Insider

If anyone argues that Evans has lost a step at age 30 needs to see his running time.

Evans clocked at 21 miles per hour recently according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on November 30. The Buccaneers used GPS technology to collect the time, Stroud reported.

“Most players lose a step or two the longer they play. Evans shows no signs of slowing down,” Stroud wrote.

For Evans it’s both a gift and being a steward of his athletic abilities.

“I’ve been blessed,” Evans told reporters on November 29. “God has blessed me tremendously with durability and great people around me to help me maintain my health. That’s been good for me.”