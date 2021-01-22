Mike Evans Offers Perfect Description of Tom Brady’s Dominance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans describes quarterback Tom Brady as being able to put any NFL team in checkmate.

“At this point in his career, he’s just playing chess,” Evans said about Brady in Wednesday’s press conference. “We’re definitely happy that he’s on our side.”

Evans, who played with multiple quarterbacks over his first six seasons, credited Brady for playing a major role in transforming the Bucs from perennial losers to NFC title contenders in one season. Brady, who will play in his 14th conference championship game on Sunday, will look to help the Bucs reach their second-ever Super Bowl and first in 18 years when they face the Green Bay Packers.

“He’s the greatest player to ever play the game,” Evans said. “You add him to any roster, and I’m sure the outcome would be somewhat like this. He’ll always get his teams to the playoffs. He’s a natural-born winner (and) leader.”

More than Money

Evans, who never played in a postseason game until this year, will play in his third on Sunday despite injuring his knee at the end of the regular season.

“It means a lot. That’s what we play for,” Evans said. “I know we’re professionals and we get paid, but the money can only go so far. You can make so much money, but winning, playing through injuries, being hurt, and having the opportunity to play for a championship — it means the world.”

He also said that being among teammates who stuck out the lean years in Tampa gives Sunday’s showdown with the Packers added meaning.

“We didn’t take the easy road out — guys didn’t demand trades,” Evans said. “I know people’s situations are different, but for guys like me, Lavonte (David), Will Gholston, Ali Marpet, Donovan Smith, Cam Brate, and all those other guys who have been here for over four (or) five years — nine years for Lavonte — it means a lot. We’ve been here (and) we saw some bad days. We’re happy to be in the position we are now.”

Evans said seeing signs of Tampa getting ready to host the Super Bowl doesn’t distract him for the task at hand on Sunday.

“It’s in our city. I’m not blocking it out,” Evans said. “It’s extra motivation if anything.”

Alexander Round II

Evans will need to get around Packer’s star cornerback Jaire Alexander to help the Bucs return home for one more game.

“(He’s) a really, really good player. Plays extremely hard, has a knack of being around the ball, (and) really quick,” Evans said. “The corners that play the hardest tend to be the best corners. It’s going to be a tough matchup.”

Alexander kept Evans in checkmate during the first Bucs-Packers contest in October. Brady threw to Evans only twice, and Evans mustered one catch for 10 yards.

The Pro Bowl and second team All-Pro corner gave opposing receivers trouble all season and brings swagger to the team per Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz. Evans said he looks forward to one-on-one matchups against the Packers’ rising star.

READ NEXT: Bucs Insider Gives Concerning Update on Antonio Brown