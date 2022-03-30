Bucs Stars Reveal Texts from Tom Brady Before Comeback Announcement

When quarterback Tom Brady texted Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin about coming back, both were stunned.

“Thought he was just trolling me,” Evans told The Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi about Brady’s texts before the March 13 announcement. “I thought he was just playing around.”

Hours before Tom Brady announced he’s returning to the #Buccaneers, he told star WR Mike Evans there’s more TDs in their future. Mike thought TB was trolling 😂 Hear more from Mike on the AP Pro Football Podcast – drops Thursday. Full interview on @FaithOnTheField this weekend. pic.twitter.com/u752llqcC5 — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) March 29, 2022

Godwin said in a March 21 press conference, “we were like, ‘What are you talking about, you’re coming back? You just retired.'”

Evans told Maadi he got a hint from Brady 7 a.m. that day via text with news links about their last touchdown ball from 2021 getting auctioned off. Their touchdown ball against the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 23 sold for $518,000 according to Lelands. It was considered Brady’s final touchdown pass until March 13.

Tom Brady 55 yard bomb to Mike Evans for the touchdown!!!! #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/HjhaSgIVm6 — TB12 (@TomBradyEgo) January 23, 2022

“Then he said something about, ‘there’s more touchdowns in our future,'” Evans recalled. “I didn’t even really grasp it. I just sent him back a couple of emojis or something like that.”

Evans told Maadi that Brady texted him and Godwin later in the day about coming back. Evans added that Brady said he already told head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht at that point. Godwin told reporters that Brady texted him and Evans on their “small, little group chat that we hit up sometimes” approximately “20 minutes before” Brady’s official announcement.

Brady Sends Message of Unfinished Business to Evans, Godwin

Godwin said Brady texted, “Just so y’all know, I’m coming back and I’m excited for another year”, which Godwin said didn’t totally surprise him.

“But, it’s hard to walk away from the game,” Godwin told reporters. “Especially, when you’re as dedicated to it as Tom is. I would say I’m surprised, but I know him, I know what this game means to him, and I know how his family feels about it. I’m just happy that he’s making the decisions that he wants to make, and I’m happy he gets to come back and throw us more passes.”

No tip of the cap, no wave 'bye' to the fans, no one-last-look-back at the field… No way this was Tom Brady's final game #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/Z8pfGn4OD8 — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) January 24, 2022

“So, we were ecstatic. I was at home playing video games,” Evans told Maadi about the moment. “That was wild. I did not expect that at all.”

Evans added that Brady texted, “we’ve got to go finish some work” next. The Bucs won Super Bowl LV for the 2020 season but came up short in the Divisional Round for the 2021 season.

Godwin on Offseason: ‘Whirlwind of Emotions’

Godwin, who tore his ACL and got franchise tagged again, described the offseason a “whirlwind of emotions” amid the uncertainty surrounding Brady’s Feb. 1 retirement. Godwin signed a long-term deal a week after Brady’s decision to return.

“But, I think it just restores faith in the Bucs’ fan base that we’re back, man,” Godwin told reporters about Brady’s return. “We’re not laying down for anybody, we’re coming back to try and make it back to the top of the mountain. You need great players, you need great people to do that.”

“Obviously, bringing Tom back was a huge piece,” Godwin added. “But, bringing back Ryan [Jensen], CD (Carlton Davis), and myself by re-signing, those are going to be key pieces to our success this year. Hopefully, we’ve got a lot more pieces coming. But, I’m confident in our staff and in our organization to put together a great team like we’ve been the past couple of years.”