Bucs Make 2 Roster Moves Including Bringing Back 5x Pro Bowler: Report

There is more good news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team agreed to terms on a one-year deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The deal was made possible by the Bucs signing offensive tackle Donovan Smith to a contract extension which helped the team create cap space for 2021.

“Five-time Pro Bowl DT Ndamukong Suh is closing in with the Bucs on a one-year deal worth $9 million fully guaranteed plus incentives, per source,” Pelissero tweeted. “Entering Year 12, Suh has made an impact on and off the field in Tampa. Another big piece of the title team back to go for two.”

After the Super Bowl, Suh made it clear he wanted to play another season in Tampa. The question was whether the two sides could make a deal work given all the other players the Buccaneers already re-signed this offseason.

'My Goal Is to Come Back & Have an Opportunity to Go Win Another Championship'

Earlier this offseason, Suh told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that he had no plans to retire. The five-time Pro Bowler noted he planned to hold Bucs head coach Bruce Arians to his word.

“My goal is to come back and have an opportunity to go win another championship,” Suh said in February. “Me and Tom [Brady] spoke the other day about that opportunity, as well as with Jason Licht. I don’t know if you saw our parade celebration on that podium, Coach B.A. [Bruce Arians] said I’m not going anywhere. And he’s usually a man of his word. So I look forward to the opportunity to continue to play, especially for Tampa. And I honestly believe I have a lot of elite, great talent left in me to play. I’m not ready to hang them up yet. And my wife has given me the O.K.—that’s first and foremost, I got that permission.”

Smith Signed a Two-Year, $31.8 Million Contract Extension

The roster moves are also good news for Tom Brady as Smith will be protecting the quarterback for seemingly as long as he is in Tampa. Smith signed a two-year, $31.8 million contract extension, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Bucs’ and OT Donovan Smith reached agreement on a two-year, $31.8 million contract extension through 2023 that now includes $30 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, per sources,” Schefter noted on Twitter.

As we have seen the Bucs do with other deals including Brady’s extension, Smith’s new contract includes voidable years which allows the Bucs to create cap space this season. It is a tradeoff as the bill for these deals will eventually come due, but the cap is projected to go up significantly in future years with the new television deals.

“I can confirm that Bucs have signed left tackle Donovan Smith to a two-year extension, freeing up about $10.6 million in cap space,” The Athletic’s Greg Auman tweeted. “His $14.2 million base salary is mostly converted to a bonus, dropping his cap number to $3.6 million with two voidable years.”

