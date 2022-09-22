Ndamukong Suh’s Best Fits as DL Draws Interest From Around NFL

If Ndamukong Suh wants to return in 2022, the 2010 NFL Defensive Player of The Year and two-time First-Team All-Pro will have options.

That’s because, according to multiple league sources, there have been approximately 3-to-5 teams expressing interest in signing Suh, over the course of the first two weeks of the regular season.

Multiple league sources suggest Suh, 35, would be open to considering a return to a situation where he can compete for a second Super Bowl ring.

Here is a look at four teams, who could be perfect fits for Suh:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are an ideal landing spot for Suh, and have everything the veteran defensive lineman would want from a destination.

Having already won a Super Bowl ring with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, back in 2020, Suh could be a perfect fit. Especially if the Buccaneers are looking to upgrade interior defensive line depth behind Vita Vea.

Across three seasons in Tampa Bay, Suh produced 112 total tackles, with 14.5 sacks, and 23 tackles for loss, and five fumble recoveries, returning two for touchdowns.

Tampa has many of the pieces in place to make a Super Bowl run, in a fairly wide open NFC, and Suh could provide a spark down the stretch.

Los Angeles Rams

Another one of Suh’s former teams, is currently in desperate need of an infusion of championship mojo, after making its way through a listless 1-2 start, that very nearly could have been an 0-2 hole to begin its Super Bowl title defense.

Suh played one season for the Rams, in 2018, producing 59 total tackles with 4.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback hits.

Not only would adding Suh along the defensive line give the league’s No. 25 ranked rushing defense a legitimate playmaker, but pairing him alongside Aaron Donald would form quite a dynamic duo of interior pass-rushers.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Jones is the No. 1 ranked interior defender in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. However, if Kansas City goes shopping for quality depth at the position, or to upgrade from Derrick Nnadi, Suh would be yet another proven veteran with championship pedigree on a roster that chalk full of it.

The Chiefs have a razor-thin margin for error in a loaded AFC race. Not to mention, Kansas City plays in a division that houses both the Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs and Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler, so shutting down dominant running games is going to prove pivotal.

Suh and Jones would put pressure on the interior of any offensive line, and be a potentially dominant run-stopping force.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has built one of the more talented, and deepest rosters across the entire league.

However, should disaster strike along Philadelphia’s defensive line, and a key contributor such as Fletcher Cox or Javon Hargrave go down with an injury at some point this season, with Suh still available on the market, he could become a key rotational cog to coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s front.

Especially because if the Eagles are going to make a legitimate run at the NFC East crown, it will start defensively with limiting the likes of Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and Antonio Gibson, within the division alone.