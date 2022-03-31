Five-Time Pro Bowler Teases Return to Buccaneers With Viral Tweet

One of the most accomplished players on the free agency market is teasing a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following the Buccaneers’ announcement of Todd Bowles as their new head coach — after Bruce Arians’ decision to retire — veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh teased a return to the Buccaneers. The 34-year-old has spent the past three seasons in Tampa Bay.

“Congrats to Todd Bowles on becoming head coach of a great team that still feels one man light on talent 👀,” said Suh.

Suh’s Declining Production a Possible Concern

The five-time Pro Bowl and six-time All-Pro selection has played a prominent role for the Buccaneers during his three seasons with the team. Suh has started all 49 of his possible games with Tampa Bay, not missing a single game in the process.

Over that time frame, he’s notched 14.5 sacks, along with five fumbles forced and 112 total tackles.

While Suh isn’t the dominant force that he once was earlier in his career with the Detroit Lions, Suh remains a steady presence on the interior of the defensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, Suh posted defensive grades of 69.6 in 2019 and 61.8 during the 2020 season.

However, the 2021 season was the worst of his career, as he posted a 49.4 defensive grade. For perspective, that is the lowest grade of any returning Buccaneers starter with the exception of linebacker Devin White (35.1 defensive grade). The difference is, White is just 24 years old and still playing on his rookie contract. Suh is a veteran free agent that likely has to be willing to take a little bit of a pay cut to return to Tampa Bay.

Suh earned between $8-to-$9.25 million per year during his three seasons in Tampa Bay. However, the Buccaneers are projected to be more than $6 million over the cap when factoring in the 2022 NFL draft class.

That’s not even mentioning that the Buccaneers are still hoping to re-sign tight end Rob Gronkowski, who earned a similar amount of money during his two seasons with Tampa Bay. Gronkowski’s projected market value is at $9.5 million per season.

Suh’s possible return likely hinges on whether or not he’s willing to accept less than what he’s been paid in recent years.

The Buccaneers are currently projected to have Vita Vea as their starting nose tackle in the 3-4 alignment with seven-year veteran Rakeem Nunez-Roches as the primary backup on the depth chart.

Arians on Brady: ‘We Have a Great Relationship’

Bruce Arians is officially putting an end to the idea that he has a bad relationship with Tom Brady.

During the Buccaneers’ introductory press conference for Bowles as the team’s new head coach on Thursday, March 31, Tampa Bay’s old head coach — Arians — addressed the perception that he has beef with Brady.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network:

“We have a great relationship. All the players, every one of them has gotten cussed out, including him,’ said Arians. “That’s just part of me. … People gotta write s***. It couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Under Arians’ new role, he’ll serve as a “senior consultant for football.” That role will begin immediately as the Buccaneers prepare for the 2022 NFL draft.