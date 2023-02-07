Buccaneers Linked to New Dynamic Playmaking Quarterback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the market for a new starting quarterback, and the clearest path for the team to find their next QB1 may be the NFL draft. The Bucs are on the clock at No. 19 which means the majority of top quarterback prospects are likely going to be off the board.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid offers a unique solution for the Bucs by labeling Tampa Bay as the “best potential fit” for former Tennessee star quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Vols standout signal-caller is projected to be selected between the second and third rounds in the upcoming draft.

“With Tom Brady now officially retired, the team has serious questions under center for the foreseeable future,” Reid wrote on February 4, 2023. “Former second-round pick Kyle Trask remains unproven, and this fit makes a lot of sense for Hooker because of his maturity and the average age of the roster. It would be ideal for him to step into an environment with a roster built to contend as opposed to a rebuilding scenario. The Tampa Bay offense still has a set of vertical playmakers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, though it is still awaiting the hiring of an offensive coordinator.”

Hooker threw for 3,315 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 69.6% of his passes during his 11 appearances with Tennessee prior to sustaining a season-ending ACL injury in November 2022. The playmaker also added 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. The one challenge with Hooker is the quarterback is still recovering from an ACL injury and may not be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Hendon Hooker on NFL Outlook: ‘Dynamic Guy in the Pocket … Deep-Ball Thrower … Athletic Player’

Reid has Hooker ranked as his No. 5 quarterback prospect for 2023. If Tampa Bay targets Hooker, it likely means Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask or another veteran quarterback will be the team’s starter for next season. Hooker told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that he is now able to put “100% weight” on his leg and has been able to do some exercises without a brace.

“I want to be smart and learn and want to come in and be extremely competitive,” Hooker told ESPN when asked about his NFL outlook. “A dynamic guy who is hungry for betterment of himself on and off the field. A dynamic guy in the pocket and a good deep-ball thrower and an accurate thrower. And an athletic player. A competitor.”

Hendon Hooker Is Drawing Comparisons to Geno Smith

During an October 18, 2022 scouting report, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted there is some similarities between Hooker and Seahawks Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith. Hooker may also be even more dynamic with his legs than Smith. Hooker’s age (25) plus recent ACL injury could push the quarterback down draft boards, and the Bucs may be able to snag the signal-caller with a day-two pick.

“Hooker is also helped by a deep group of receivers and a veteran offensive line,” Brugler said at the time. “But he deserves immense praise for his operation, execution and timing, regardless of the score or situation.

“Call it a ‘clutch gene.’ Call it ‘intestinal fortitude.’ Whatever it is, Hooker turns negative plays into positives and doesn’t wilt under pressure. You can see some Geno Smith in his game, and he continues to boost his NFL draft grade.”