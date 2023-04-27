Bucs Linked to Surprise Explosive Playmaker in Draft: Report

Despite a talented wide receiver group, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go that direction on draft night according to a recent report.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reported that the Bucs “are enamored” with TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Paulaine noted that he heard it “from a variety of sources” regarding the Bucs and Johnston. The Bucs hold the No. 19 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City.

Considered the third-best receiver in the draft by Pro Football Focus, Johnston, the former TCU star tallied 115 receptions for 2,190 yards and 14 touchdowns in three years with the Horned Frogs. Johnston impressed at the NFL Combine with a 40-foot-5 vertical jump and an 11-foot-2 broad jump.

Quentin Johnston showed off his skills at @TCUFootball's pro day 💪 The only question left is who will draft him 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1cbJGWb99R — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) April 27, 2023

The Bucs have star receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, plus depth behind them with Russell Gage. However, the Bucs only have second-year receivers in Kaylon Geiger and Deven Thompkins, who mainly played special teams last year. The Bucs let Scotty Miller leave in free agency and didn’t re-sign Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman.

“Johnston to Tampa at 19 may not be as big of a surprise as many believe,” Pauline wrote.

Whether or not the Bucs pick Johnston, the team will need to add at least one more receiver before minicamp in June. NFL teams generally carry six receivers.

Quentin Johnston is Big and Explosive

The Bucs will get a big and explosive receiver in Johnston if he lands with the team at the No. 19 pick. Johnson stands at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds.

Every Quentin Johnston route run versus Georgia pic.twitter.com/pc7OQf5e6Z — Joshua Gleason (@JGleas) April 26, 2023

“Johnston has excellent height and elite length, with a wiry but compact frame,” Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings wrote. “He’s a truly effortless accelerator for his size and can gear up instantly with outrageously long, explosive strides off the line. He also has exceptional long-strider speed — enough to accelerate, stack defensive backs, and sustain separation.”

“Johnston can explode across the field after executing his break, but he also has impressively loose hips for his frame,” Cummings added. “The TCU WR can send defenders off-balance in the open field with quick, subtle lateral moves. He also shows good finesse for his size and uncanny fluidity between movements.”

NFL Insider Predicts a Different WR for Bucs

Daniel Jeremiah also sees the Bucs going for a receiver in the first round of the draft on Thursday.

🔥😳 @jaxon_smith1 left the entire Nebraska defense in the dust cc: @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/8Xcu9Xj6zy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2021

Jeremiah proposed Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 19 for the Bucs instead of Johnston in the analyst’s final mock draft on Wednesday, April 26. Smith-Njigba caught 110 passes for 1,698 yards and 10 touchdowns in three years with the Buckeyes. He produced at the NFL Combine with a 35-foot vertical jump and a 10-foot-5 broad jump.

“Smith-Njigba could be a top-10 pick or he could slide to this spot. The Bucs need to get younger and add more weapons offensively. He’d be a great addition,” Jeremiah wrote.

To Jeremiah’s point, Evans turned 30 this year and Godwin 27. The Bucs also didn’t have much receiver production beyond Evans and Godwin. Gage only managed 426 yards and five touchdowns on 51 receptions in an injury-riddled 2022 season.