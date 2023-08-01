Bucs Coach Makes Revealing Comment About QB Kyle Trask

Third-year Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask has turned heads of late at training camp, and offensive coordinator Dave Canales really knows why.

“When I start the [play] call, he finishes it,” Canales told JoeBucsFan.com regarding Trask. “He’s dialed in with it. So I am excited where he is heading.”

A second-round NFL Draft pick in 2021, Trask sat behind Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert for two seasons. Trask never saw the field until Week 18 of the 2022 season for a game where playoff seeding was set.

Things changed this year as Brady retired in February and Gabbert signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. New competition came Trask’s way in the process — former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield signing in March.

This is zip from Kyle Trask that I didn’t think he possessed. Impressive throw. pic.twitter.com/mFtxg216O0 — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) July 31, 2023

The starting job looked like Mayfield’s to lose, but Bucs head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht maintained it’s a competition. Trask has made it a competition at training camp with improved mobility, tight spirals on throws, impressive completions, and taking care of the ball.

“It was the accumulation of the spring and him taking it into the summer and really working on it,” Canales told JoeBucsFan.com about Trask. “Investing his time. He was in here doing stuff.

“He really just worked his [expletive] off. He worked hard. He came back serious and studied it,” Canales added.

Baker Mayfield Had One Edge Over Kyle Trask in Learning New Offense

Trask had to learn a new offense under Canales after the Bucs fired former offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Canales’ offense utilizes more motion and doesn’t lean as much on the vertical game as the offense did under Leftwich.

However, Mayfield came in with an advantage when it came to Canales’ offense. Mayfield recently played with the Los Angeles Rams under head coach Sean McVay, who has ties to Canales.

Kyle Trask had another good day today and has dramatically improved. Here’s a nice shot to Mike Evans. That said IMO it’s still very much Baker’s job to lose. For recap on todays ⁦@Buccaneers⁩ practice and emotional Shaq Barrett interview watch ⁦@JPPetersonshow⁩ pic.twitter.com/GJmqaain9h — JP Peterson (@FanStreamJP) July 31, 2023

McVay’s former offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron from 2018 to 2021, worked with Canales for the Seattle Seahawks last year. Waldron led the offense, and Canales coached the quarterbacks.

Mayfield also has the lion’s share of experience compared to Trask. The former Oklahoma star led the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs in 2020, which included the franchise’s first playoff win since 1994.

He has 69 career starts while Trask has 10 career snaps. Yet, the former Florida star is arguably out-playing Mayfield at training camp.

Kyle Trask Winning Turnover Battle vs. Baker Mayfield

Trask has clearly won the turnover battle with one interception versus four by Mayfield, according to FOX Sports’ Greg Auman. Canales previously said ball security will play a major role in the Bucs’ decision between Mayfield and Trask.

“That’s it,” Canales told Pewter Report in June. “I mean so that’s one way of looking at it. And then the other way, the other way of looking at it is this — these guys both play absolutely lights out. They play out of their mind — we’re talking like 80% completion in training camp, preseason. And they’re just ripping it and neither one of them turns it over right and none of them turn it over.”

The first live test arrives on August 11 when the Bucs open preseason play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.