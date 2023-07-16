Ex-Buccaneers $33 Million Star’s Cryptic Message Sparks Retirement Rumors

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver DeSean Jackson prompted plenty of NFL rumors about his potential retirement with a cryptic social media message. Jackson posted a photo of himself wearing a Ravens uniform using the past tense when speaking about his pro football career.

“Did it my way 15 years strong!!” Jackson noted in a July 16, 2023 Instagram post. “Neva anotha like it! #0ne0fone.”

Jackson spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Buccaneers notching 91 catches for 1442 yards and 7 touchdowns during his tenure in Tampa Bay. The veteran signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2017.

The speedster played seven games for the Ravens in 2022 posting 9 receptions for 153 yards. The wideout had three Pro Bowl appearances during his first stint with the Eagles.

Here is a look at Jackson’s Instagram post that is going viral.



WR DeSean Jackson appears to have announced his retirement via his Instagram pic.twitter.com/OCH16DYawU — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 16, 2023

Jackson attempted to squash the retirement talk by posting a follow-up message to his Instagram story. The veteran wideout emphasized that he plans to make it clear when (and if) he has retired.



Free agent WR DeSean Jackson makes it clear he isn’t retiring, despite people interpreting an earlier post this morning as an announcement of his retirement. pic.twitter.com/l8NnhG4igV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 16, 2023

Let us know in the comments section whether you think Jackson will play in 2023, or if the receiver will indeed retire.

DeSean Jackson Pushed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Trade Him During the 2019 Offseason

Heading into Tampa Bay, Jackson was coming off posting 1,000 receiving yards with Washington but things did not quite go as planned upon his arrival in Florida. During a June 6, 2022 interview with the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, Jackson revealed that he “butted heads” with then Tampa Bay head coach Dirk Koetter. After his first two seasons with the Bucs, Jackson pushed the front office for a trade which landed him back with the Eagles ahead of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run.

“I signed a three for [$33 million contract] getting $11.5 [million]. I was in my third year in Tampa. I told you in the other room, I butted heads with Dirk Koetter,” Jackson said at the time. “Me and Dirk Koetter, for some reason, we didn’t [get along] and then the receivers coach Todd Monken at the time, when I got paid, he was like, ‘You got to earn your money.’

“I’m like, that’s the point of y’all paying me, I already earned it. Like, of course I’m gonna come work and do my thing. But the first thing he said in the media when I signed, he said, ‘Yeah, he’s gonna have to come in and earn his money.’

“… So they had like an old school college mentality and just like we butted heads. So my third year, I’m like, ‘Man, y’all might as well just trade me and get me up out of here.’ I’m low-key mad cause Tom [Brady] came in the next year and won a Super Bowl.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rumors: Mike Evans Is in Discussions About a New Deal That Could Allow Him to Retire With the Bucs

TOM BRADY 63 YARD TD TO MIKE EVANS! (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/QdXuqjBC1p — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 1, 2023

Jackson’s tenure with the Buccaneers was brief and contrasts with Mike Evans who has a chance to pull the rare feat of playing with one team his entire career. Evans is heading into the final season of his five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Bucs. Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud reported that Evans and the team have been in discussions about signing a new contract this offseason, potentially allowing the wideout to retire wearing pewter, black and red.

“There’s much work to do, but a new contract should be coming this summer that should allow Evans to retire as a Buccaneer.” Stroud wrote on June 17.