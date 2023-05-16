Former Bucs Super Bowl Champion Playmaker Receives Brutal News

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Tyler Johnson learned he will need to find a new home via Twitter.

“This is how I find out,” Johnson wrote in reaction to a tweet from KPRC’s Aaron Wilson about his release.

This is how I find out… https://t.co/sie6TiXAwD — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) May 15, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders released him on Monday, May 15, to make room for new wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson. Johnson joined the Raiders this offseason with a futures contract.

Tampa Bay opted against keeping Johnson after the 2022 season when the team signed 17 players to futures contracts. It concluded an up-and-down final year with the Bucs. Things looked up for Johnson in 2022 when he led receivers in the preseason with 11 receptions for 133 yards, but the Bucs cut him due to special teams needs.

Johnson landed with the Houston Texans , but he only played 29 snaps before the team waived him in October 2022. The Bucs signed him again in October, but he never made it off of the practice squad. That’s also despite the Bucs’ instability at receiver amid injuries that season.

This year’s Bucs squad doesn’t have much experience at receiver beyond Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, and recently-signed David Moore. The remainder of the Bucs receivers have less than a season of NFL experience, but whether or not Johnson could get a third shot with the Bucs remains in doubt.

Tyler Johnson Wants to Join Former Bucs WR in Cleveland

Johnson kept his head up after the news of his release with a tweet to the Cleveland Browns. Former Bucs draft pick and receiver Jaelon Darden also plays there.

“I’m ready for the call Browns,” Johnson wrote.

The Bucs waived Darden in December 2022 amid another subpar season. A fourth-round pick in 2021, Darden’s quickness seldom amounted to big plays at receiver and the return game.

Cleveland signed Darden shortly after the waiver, and Darden took to social media with the comment “they thought I was over with“. Darden returned two punts in two games for the Browns.

Tyler Johnson’s Career Started Off Promising for the Bucs

Johnson, a fifth-round pick from Minnesota in 2020, produced as a rookie in 2020 as he helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl. He caught 12 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns that season, and he tallied two catches for 31 yards in the playoffs.

His biggest play of the season came in the NFC Championship Game when he drew a pass interference penalty. The Bucs kept the drive going and secured a win over the Green Bay Packers.

#Packers CB Kevin King pass interferes WR Tyler Johnson to clinch a Tom Brady #Buccaneers NFC Championship win! Super bowl bound. pic.twitter.com/QTabk3IliT — Nick Mattioli (@nmattioli12) January 24, 2021

Johnson posted career highs in receptions, 36, and yards, 360, in 2021, but his average yards per catch declined by four yards amid no touchdowns. His playoff performance didn’t match his rookie campaign amid five catches for 45 yards and no scores.

One of two former Minnesota Golden Gophers stars from the Bucs’ 2020 draft class, Johnson and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. notably played their final college game at Raymond James Stadium in the Outback Bowl. Winfield’s tenure with the Bucs has panned more successfully amid 262 tackles, nine sacks, and four interceptions in 42 career starts. The Bucs took Winfield with a second-round pick in 2020.