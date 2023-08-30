Bucs Re-Sign Quarterback With a Super Bowl Ring: Report

After getting cut a day ago, quarterback John Wolford quickly returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via the practice squad, per FOX Sports’ Greg Auman.

Wolford, an experienced backup who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, became one of numerous players filling spots on the Bucs’ practice squad on Wednesday, August 30. He played in two of the Bucs’ three preseason games and threw for 168 yards and a touchdown.

Adding Wolford gives the Bucs three quarterbacks again between the roster and the practice squad. Baker Mayfield will start Week 1 for the Bucs against the Minnesota Vikings, and Kyle Trask will serve as the backup.

An undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest, Wolford spent time on the New York Jets practice squad in 2018 followed by four seasons with the Rams from 2019 to 2022. He originally signed with the Bucs in May, a couple of months after Mayfield, a former Rams teammate, signed in March.

Bucs Add Three Wide Receivers to Practice Squad

Besides Wolford, the Bucs added wide receivers Cephus Johnson, Ryan Miller, and David Moore to the practice squad, per various reports.

Auman reported that the Bucs signed Johnson, a rookie, who previously spent time with the Vikings before he joined the Bucs in the middle of training camp. Johnson has impressive size and speed, Auman noted, at 6-foot-4 with a 4.57-second 40-yard dash.

J.C. Allen of the Draft Network reported that Miller re-signed with the team. An undrafted free agent from Furman, Miller had three receptions for 35 yards in the preseason.

This was a very good throw by #Bucs QB Kyle Trask to WR Ryan Miller… good timing and perfect placement pic.twitter.com/rm0eKrt3Oy — RealBucsTalk (@RealBucsTalk) August 24, 2023

Moore, a veteran receiver familiar with offensive coordinator Dave Canales, returned to Bucs, Auman reported. The Bucs’ preseason leaders for receptions, Moore tallied eight receptions for 123 yards in three games.

As Auman noted, Moore “adds veteran depth” to a young receiver group and “could be elevated to the 53 as needed”. The Bucs will have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins, and Rakim Jerrett as the top five receivers.

Moore, a former seventh-round pick, spent four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks from 2017 to 2020. He bounced around the league from 2021 to 2022 before he found a new home with the Bucs.

As the third receiver in Seattle, Moore amassed most of his career 78 receptions for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns. He only played in three more games after Seattle amid brief stints with the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers.

The Bucs need veteran depth in the event of injury, which already impacted the team during training camp. Russell Gage sustained a knee injury and landed on injured reserve during training camp. Evans has been dealing with a groin injury.

Bucs Re-Sign Tight End Amid Practice Squad Additions

The Bucs re-signed tight end Tanner Taula, according to Allen, amid a dozen practice squad signings on Wednesday.

Taula, an undrafted free agent from Illinois State, had receptions in two of the three preseason games. He caught a 20-yard pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 11 and a 10-yard pass versus the Baltimore Ravens on August 26.

Other signings included inside linebackers J.J. Russell and Brandon Bouyer-Randle, Auman reported. The Bucs also added outside linebacker Jose Ramirez and safety Richard LeCounte, Auman wrote.

Tampa Bay also added cornerback Keenan Isaac, per Auman, plus defensive lineman C.J. Brewer, Auman reported. Offensive line additions included offensive tackle Silas Dzansi, via Auman, plus tackle Luke Haggard and lineman Raiqwon O’Neal, via Allen.