Bucs Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade for $70 Million Star Sack Master

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster moves have heated up with the start of training camp as the team added former Pro Bowlers Julio Jones and Kyle Rudolph to an already potent offense. Could more roster moves be on the way for the Bucs?

Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam outlined three more potential moves that the Buccaneers could make after the major wide receiver addition. Some options include signing another offensive guard and trading for a running back, but the most appealing move is Tampa Bay potentially acquiring star pass rusher Robert Quinn from Chicago.

“Earlier this offseason, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that veteran Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn ‘wants out of Chicago,'” Sam wrote on July 26, 2022. “His feelings would be understandable, considering the Bears are staring down a lengthy rebuild and are not expected to be competitive this season.

“…Enter the Buccaneers. Securing a trade for Quinn would give Tampa Bay a formidable edge-rusher who would make an immediate impact. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett led the Bucs with 10 sacks last season, and the team’s total of 47 ranked seventh in the league. Adding Quinn to that mix would make Tampa Bay’s defense even more dangerous.”

What Would a Trade for Quinn Look Like for the Bucs?

There are some obvious potential hindrances to the Buccaneers acquiring Quinn, starting with the financial component. The Buccaneers only have an estimated $10.5 million in remaining cap space, per Over the Cap. Quinn is pushing for a new deal but has two seasons remaining on his current $70 million contract. The veteran defender is slated to have a $12.8 million salary in 2022 and would likely have to agree to a revised deal to enable the Bucs to pull off a trade.

Dallas would also need to give up significant draft capital in order to potentially land Quinn. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora predicted that the Bears will be able to net even more than the Broncos received in last season’s Von Miller trade with the Rams. For reference, the Rams traded second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft to the Broncos to land the star linebacker.

Quinn Notched 18.5 Sacks for the Bears Last Season

During his 11 NFL seasons, Quinn has been one of the best defenders at disrupting the quarterback. Quinn notched 18.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, 49 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles during his 16 starts last season for the Bears. The pass rusher’s play earned him the third Pro Bowl nod of his career proving he is still playing at an elite level after just turning 32 years old.

The Buccaneers signed Quinn’s former teammate Akiem Hicks earlier this season. Could a reunion be in order for the longtime Bears teammates with the Bucs pulling off a blockbuster trade?

“The Buccaneers also signed Quinn’s former Bears defensive line teammate Akiem Hicks last month, so a reunion would likely be welcomed,” Sam added. “If Tampa Bay hopes to bolster its pass rush this year, Quinn looks to be a perfect fit.”