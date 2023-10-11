Bucs Urged to Pluck ‘Hard to Cover’ Patriot in Trade

The Patriots have had many woes in the 2023, and tight end Mike Gesicki is not exactly at the top of the list. But he could be part of a sell-off for one of the NFL’s great disappointments, and the Buccaneers could be there as a beneficiary.

That’s the thought from Bleacher Report, where Gesicki’s versatility and pass-catching ability is seen as a big potential boon for quarterback Baker Mayfield. Addressing one of the Bucs’ roster weaknesses—tight end Cade Otton being among them—heading into Week 6, the site says that Gesicki should be a trade target.

From B/R: “The Bucs haven’t gotten much production out of their tight end room, as Cade Otton leads the team’s position group with 12 catches for 89 yards. Those figures were tied for 19th and 25th leaguewide, respectively, through Week 4. Otton has also accounted for a drop, per Pro Football Focus, which was something he struggled with last season as well.”

Mike Gesicki Has Struggled With Patriots

As B/R points out, Gesicki has not exactly flourished in New England, with 10 catches for 99 yards. But considering just how bad the Patriots offense has been this season—three total points in its last two games—and that the team in general has been a dumpster fire, Gesicki should not be held accountable for that production.

Indeed, it has not been the rejuvenating season New England hoped to see from Gesicki, who had 72 catches and 780 yards with the Dolphins two years ago, but slipped to 32 catches and 362 yards last year, when he did not fit well with coach Mike McDaniel’s new offense. He was supposed to be solid complement for Patriots top TE Hunter Henry, but instead, neither has done much of anything this season.

Still, he is cheap, he is big (6-foot-6, 245 pounds) and the potential for production is there.

“The 28-year-old is on a one-year contract and New England’s playoff hopes are looking bleak, so it might be time for another Patriot to move to Tampa,” B/R wrote.

Belichick Long High on Mike Gesicki

It should be noted that, in the spring, Patriots coach Bill Belichick hailed Gesicki’s pass-catching potential, as it appeared that Gesicki was an opponent in whom Belichick had long had interest from his days with the Dolphins.

Not only can Gesicki function as a tight end, but he can frequently line up as a receiver, allowing the offense to include different wrinkles in its play-calling. He is a notoriously poor blocker, which is why he is not much considered a No. 1 tight end and why he did not fit with McDaniel’s speed-based attack.

“Tough guy to game-plan for,” Belichick said back in the spring when New England signed Gesicki. “Hard to cover. I look forward to working with Mike, so we’ll see how it goes. He’s kind of a unique player, so hopefully we’ll be able to use him productively.”

But as the entire offense has struggled to this point, it is no surprise that Gesicki is struggling, too. The Buccaneers should be poised ot take advantage of that.