Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Teases NFL Comeback With Bucs: ‘We’ll See’

Tom Brady’s former longtime teammate may just make a return after all.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, who teamed up with Tom Brady for 11 seasons as members of the New England Patriots, retired at the end of the 2020 season. It had been rumored following his retirement that he would un-retire to join Brady as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, similar to when Rob Gronkowski followed a similar path during the 2020 offseason.

The 36-year-old was asked over the weekend at Sunset Sports Media Festival in Croatia on whether or not he would consider a return to play with his former quarterback, Brady, in Tampa Bay. The Super Bowl LIII MVP left the door open, giving a little “teaser” in the process. However, he did state that if he did come back, it would probably be with the Patriots.

Via Jenna Lemoncelli of The New York Post:

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Edelman said when asked if he’ll return to play with Brady.

“That’s called a little teaser,” Edelman continued. “We’ll see. We’re staying in shape but you never know. But I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxborough Forever.”

Brady Sparked Rumors of Edelman Joining Bucs

Brady initially stoked the idea of Edelman joining the Buccaneers back in April of 2021 shortly following the receiver’s retirement. The veteran quarterback joked that Edelman only retired so that he could play for the Buccaneers.

“We know Julian didn’t retire. Let’s be honest,” Brady said. “He’s just too scared to tell (Patriots head coach) Bill (Belichick) he wants to come to Tampa. I’ve been there.”

However, Edelman shut down that notion after the topic was brought up on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Ain’t going any where Bubs #foxboroforever — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 2, 2021

During the course of his NFL career, Edelman established himself as one of the top slot receivers in the game. The three-time Super Bowl champion posted three seasons of at least 1,000 yards and four seasons of at least 92 receptions.

However, his legacy was established during the Patriots’ multiple deep postseason runs. Edelman not only won Super Bowl MVP at the conclusion of the 2018 season following a 10-catch, 141-yard performance, he ended his career with the second-most receptions (118) and receiving yards (1,442) in postseason history, only behind Jerry Rice.

Edelman retired due to chronic knee injuries that limited him to just six games during the 2020 season. In fact, it was a failed physical during the 2021 offseason that led him to retirement.

Why Edelman Would Fit With Buccaneers

If Edelman is healthy — and willing to play for the Buccaneers over the Patriots — Tampa Bay would find a way to make it work with the veteran receiver. It’s no secret that he was Brady’s favorite wide receiver during the 2010’s and that the quarterback has publicly teased the idea of playing with Edelman again.

The Buccaneers’ current receiving core features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage as their top receivers. However, Godwin is recovering from a torn ACL and may not be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay’s depth chart at wide receiver after their top three receivers isn’t the most impressive group, with veteran Breshad Perriman and youngsters Cyril Grayson, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson rounding out things.

In other words, the Buccaneers would find a spot for Edelman considering their lack of depth.

It may seem like a long shot, but the possibility exists that Edelman could sign with the Buccaneers.