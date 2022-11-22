Proposed Trade Sends Buccaneers a $150 Million Superstar QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could literally replace Tom Brady with a player of the same caliber.

As mentioned by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Buccaneers would be an ideal landing spot for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers is technically under contract with the Packers for three more years, there are trade rumors circling the reigning MVP considering Green Bay’s lack of success this season.

While the more likely scenario sees Rodgers either return to the Packers or simply retire, Benjamin argues why the Buccaneers would make sense for the veteran quarterback.

“GM Jason Licht is gonna be itching for a quick fix if Tom Brady, 45, calls it quits for good or, perhaps more likely, tests free agency in search of a final fresh start,” says Benjamin. “The question is, does he have enough cap manipulation up his sleeve to make it feasible? On paper, the sunny destination would be appealing for Rodgers, who could potentially help reshape the offensive philosophy and guide roster decisions, as Brady did. When healthy, they remain a contender in a wide-open division.”

If the Buccaneers are seeking an immediate replacement to take over a Super Bowl-contending team, it’s hard to do better than Rodgers.

The four-time NFL MVP is the most accomplished quarterback in the league outside of Brady, with Rodgers being a four-time All-Pro First Team selection and a 10-time Pro Bowler. Despite his down season in 2022, Rodgers remains one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Rodgers leads all NFC quarterbacks in touchdown passes (19) and completions (243).

Rodgers’ Contract May Prevent Buccaneers Trade

The problem isn’t so much Rodgers’ fit in Tampa Bay, where he’d inherit one of the best supporting casts in the league — Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Cade Otton and Leonard Fournette — as it is his salary cap figures. As mentioned before, Rodgers won’t become a free agent until 2025. That means any team acquiring Rodgers would have him under contract for three more seasons at cap hit of $31.6 million in 2023, a $40.7 million cap hit in 2024 and a robust $59.3 million cap hit for the 2025 season.

The 2023 cap hit isn’t bad by any means considering he would rank as the 10th-highest paid quarterback in the league. However, the $59.3 million cap hit in 2025 is a real concern and the $40.7 million cap hit might be an issue if Rodgers regresses during his age-41 season.

If the Buccaneers do decide to pursue a Rodgers trade, how would that scenario look? What would Tampa Bay need to give up in order to acquire Rodgers?

Buccaneers Would Likely Have to Give up Top Draft Picks

When purely looking at assets Tampa Bay would have to give up, they would likely have to surrender multiple draft picks. Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports proposed a potential Seattle Seahawks trade for Rodgers which would see them surrender at least 2023 first and second-round draft picks.

“Just go to Green Bay and say, ‘You give us Aaron.’ What does Green Bay need? They need multiple picks, they need more players,” said Cowherd. “Seattle goes, ‘We’ll give you a first, we’ll give you a second and we’ll take the money.’”

Such a scenario would likely see the Buccaneers surrender their top draft picks in next year’s draft combined with one or two key players.

Considering Jimmy Garoppolo and Geno Smith will be free agents, does Tampa Bay really want to pursue such a trade?

The idea of Rodgers in a Buccaneers jersey after Brady’s retirement is a nice one. But it’s probably more of a dream scenario than anything else.