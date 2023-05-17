Proposed Trade Sees Bucs Flip $11 Million Starter for Dynamic Playmaker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has a tenuous future with the team, and a proposed trade proposal involving White could help.

The Bucs could land Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and two draft picks in exchange for White, as proposed by NFL Analysis Network’s Kenneth Teape. That trade would clear $11.7 million in salary cap space for the Bucs and bring in a young, dynamic playmaker. In addition the Bucs would get a fifth-round pick in 2024 plus a second round and fourth round pick in 2025, based on Teape’s proposal.

While Teape acknowledged “that could be a tough sell for Tampa Bay”, the Bucs land a fourth-year receiver who scored six touchdowns last season. Jeudy was a bright spot in the Broncos offense with 67 receptions for 972 yards. He has a career average of 14.6 yards per catch and season-high receptions of 40, 67, and 92 yards.

With the Bucs, Jeudy would add a third receiver who has gone over 50 catches and 800 yards in two of the past three seasons. Jeudy would give the Bucs strong receiver depth and solidify the future at the position.

Bucs star receiver Mike Evans could become a free agent in 2024, and he could command a big contract after his five-year, $82.5 million deal. Fellow Bucs star receiver Chris Godwin could hit free agency in 2025 and could command $12.4 million annually per Over the Cap. Keeping both Evans and Godwin won’t come easy.

Tampa also wouldn’t have to wait until 2025 to use the second-round pick from the Broncos. The Bucs hypothetically could use the pick for a future trade before 2025.

As Teape noted, NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks previously floated the Broncos as a trade destination for White. The Broncos could especially use White for slowing down Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as Brooks noted. White helped the Bucs shutdown Mahomes in a 31-9 win for the 2021 Super Bowl.

Bucs May Have Suitors for Devin White Sooner Than Later: Insider

If the Broncos don’t pull a trade, the Bucs could find a suitor later in 2023 as ESPN’s Bill Barnwell sees it. White has one year left on his contract with the Bucs.

“If the Buccaneers collapse and think White’s going to leave in free agency, though, he could end up being offered for trades before the midseason deadline,” Barnwell wrote.

White, a second-team All-Pro that year, had been a key part of the Bucs’ success during the Tom Brady era. The former No. 5 pick tallied 20.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 483 tackles, and an interception.

Devin White, Bucs Add Odds Over Contract

White asked for a trade earlier this offseason according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. The fifth-year linebacker and former Pro Bowler seeks a new contract for 2024, and the two sides haven’t worked it out yet according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Meanwhile, the Bucs have been adamant about keeping White, though he hasn’t participated in offseason team activities.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles downplayed White’s absence.

“No more conversation but the offseason is all voluntary so it’s not really a big deal right now,” Bowles told reporters on May 12. “I have not [spoken to White] but our coaches have and I understand where we are at this point.”

Waiting things out seems like “the most likely scenario” for both sides as Barnwell sees it.