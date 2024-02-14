Buccaneers’ Bruce Arians Pushing for Record-Setting QB Prospect: ‘Love Him’

There is no bigger question among those in and around pro football in Western Florida than the question of who will be the Buccaneers quarterback in 2024. The assumption is that it will be incumbent starter Baker Mayfield, who led the team to the playoffs after taking over for Tom Brady on a make-good contract, and even got them to advance to the divisional round. But Mayfield is a free agent, and sometimes NFL free agency goes haywire.

Even if it doesn’t. it’s a good idea to have a Plan B. And one prominent Buccaneers name—former coach Bruce Arians, who is still an advisor to GM Jason Licht—has a Plan B in mind, it seems. That would be Washington quarterback Michael Penix, who led the Huskies to the national championship game this season.

In the Sugar Bowl before that game, Penix threw for 430 yards on 29-for-38 passing with two touchdowns and no interceptions against Texas.

“As far as the football grade, I love him because he does things I love to do,” Arians told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “He puts it up the field. He’s as accurate on throws up the field as anyone I’ve seen in 15 years Just to fight through that last game after he had that ankle tore up. But what he did to Texas was unbelievable.”

Michael Penix Jr. Set a School Record for Passing, Twice

Penix was outstanding last season, not only leading the nation in passing (4,903 yards in 15 games, breaking his own Washington record he set in 2022) but doing so by nearly 400 yards over No. 2 on the list, Oregon’s Bo Nix. He was third in all of college football with 36 touchdowns. As Arians noted, he is an ideal Buccaneers quarterback.

But Penix is not likely to be a first-round pick because he has a long and spotty injury history. He was a sixth-year senior last year, having transferred from Indiana for his final two years of eligibility, and has twice required season-ending surgery for a torn ACL in his right knee, in 2018 and 2020. He turns 24 in May.

“I think that says everything about the kid, how tough he is to overcome all that,” Arians told Stroud. “Then to play like he did this year. Now, the medical experts, when you get to the combine, they’ll tug and pull and do all that stuff. You’ll get the medical grade.”

Draft Would Be Ideal for a No. 2 Buccaneers Quarterback

In the NFL draft, Penix is likely to be a second-rounder thanks to his age and the knee injuries. He has also had a shoulder injury that twice shortened his seasons. The Buccaneers pick 26th in the first round and are likely to use that pick on one of the strong positions in this draft—offensive lineman or cornerback—but could gamble on Penix in the second round. That’s where most mock drafts have him landing.

At Pro Football Focus, in fact, Penix is tabbed to be the second pick in the second round, thanks to a trade up by the Raiders. The Bucs pick 56th in Round 2. Even if Mayfield re-signs, Penix could be an option if he is on the board.

But there could be other long-term Buccaneers quarterback possibilities beyond Penix. Arians points out that this is a historically deep QB class.

“Watching the tape, this might be the best group of quarterbacks that have come out in 10 or 15 years. They’ve got guys running (the 40-yard dash in) 4.5 (seconds) and some guys slinging it. The passers are just amazing in this draft,” Arians told Stroud.