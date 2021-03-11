Buccaneers Wide Receiver Arrested: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaydon Mickens faces a felony charge after being arrested amid a traffic stop when police discovered a hidden gun in his vehicle on March 5 in Los Angeles.

Mickens, 26, got released from police custody with a $35,000 bail according to Pewter Report, which originally broke the story. He has a court date on July 8 in Los Angeles.

“We are aware of the issue regarding Jaydon that occurred in Los Angeles last week,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said in a team statement per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “He reached out to let us know about the situation soon after it happened and we have been in contact with the league office to ensure they were aware. We will continue to monitor the situation but will have no further comment at this time.”

Mickens played a key role in the Bucs’ Super Bowl run, returning kicks and punts. He returned kicks for an average of 24.2 yards among his 14 returns in 2020. The fourth-year player from Washington also averaged 6.1 yards per punt return and took 12 fair catches last season. On offense, Mickens caught seven passes for 58 yards in 10 games played.

He spent his first two seasons in Jacksonville, where he posted three touchdowns in 2017, before joining Tampa in 2019.

The Bucs have Mickens under contract in 2021 for $920,000 per Pewter Report.

