Bucs Make Surprising Call for Richard Sherman vs. Bears

Call Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman coach for a day.

Sherman, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, will fill in as defensive back Kevin Ross will miss the game because of COVID-19 protocols according to NFL on Fox’s Peter Schrager. Sherman had been coaching the defensive backs during practice this week.

“They love the fact that Sherman dove right in,” Schrager said. “Todd Bowles will obviously be coaching the defense and be running the defensive backs room, but Richard Sherman will serve as an assistant coach today on the sidelines … in a lot of the work they do on defense today against the Chicago Bears.”

Sherman, a five-time All-Pro, joined the Bucs Sept. 29 amid a slew of defensive back injuries. The Bucs have endured injuries to Sean Murphy-Bunting, Carlton Davis III, Jamel Dean, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Jordan Whitehead this season.

Bowles, the Bucs defensive coordinator, believes Sherman can be a big asset from the sideline.

“Well, he brought a lot of intelligence and experience,” Bowles said of Sherman according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “It’s different when players hear it from other players. To see somebody of that caliber come in here and learn what he did in those amount of days, it’s unfortunate he got hurt, but he’s been a big help on the sidelines as far as coaching in practice and in games, helping Dee (Delaney), helping Pierre (Desir) and helping all the corners and safeties from that aspect to see things differently and give them little tops that way. I think that has been worth in weight in gold.”

In Week 6, Sherman injured his hamstring and will miss “a couple weeks” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Tampa Bay will also miss starters in wide receiver Antonio Brown, linebacker Lavonte David and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Sherman, 33, has ample NFL experience in his 11th year where he can mentor younger defensive backs. The Bucs secondary will look to make life difficult for Bears receivers and limit the impact of rookie quarterback Justin Fields.