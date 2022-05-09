Buccaneers 5-Time Pro Bowler Expected to Retire: Report

Richard Sherman’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appears to have been brief as the star cornerback is expected to retire. Despite his one season with the Bucs along with three years in San Francisco, Sherman will be best remembered for his seven seasons with the Seahawks as part of the Legion of Boom defense which included two Super Bowl appearances.

Sherman was a major part of the Seahawks’ title run during the 2013 season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Sherman is not completely ruling out playing in 2022 but is expected to join Amazon’s new broadcast team.

“Sources: All-Pro CB Richard Sherman is deep in talks with Amazon for a key role in their programming this coming season,” Rapoport said in a series of May 9, 2022 tweets. “He’ll stay in shape for a possible NFL opportunity, but as of now, all eyes on his broadcasting future. The five-time Pro Bowler, who starred for the Seahawks and 49ers, spent last year with the Bucs in what may be his final season as a player. The door is open for a return in the right situation. But otherwise, it’s off to the media world.”

Sherman played in just five games last season for the Buccaneers as the three-time All-Pro battled multiple injuries. The lockdown corner is a free agent after signing a one-year deal with Tampa Bay in 2021.

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Would Sherman Eventually Consider a Coaching Career?

From NFL Now: Richard Sherman is likely headed to the media world, as a deal with Amazon looms. pic.twitter.com/4PTE59XjOF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2022

One of the few positives to come from Sherman battling injuries in 2021 was the veteran’s ability to act as a player-coach while he was on the Tampa Bay sideline. Former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians hinted that Sherman could have a career as a coach if he chose that path.

“Sherm did a great job all week,” Arians explained during an October 25, 2021 press conference. “He’s such a bright guy, and he knows what we’re doing now. He can pick up those little things. He did a great job during the game talking to those guys also.”

Sherman is also a natural to have a long career in media and has displayed this ability with his successful podcast through Pro Football Focus. Amazon is poised to have a star-studded cast during its first season as a weekly NFL broadcast partner. The company already hired longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit to share the booth with broadcasting legend Al Michaels.

Sherman Talked With the Seahawks About a Possible Seattle Return in 2021

Play

Back to Boom?? Pete Carroll on a Possible Richard Sherman-Seahawks Reunion | The Rich Eisen Show Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll and Rich Eisen discuss a possible Legion of Boom reunion with Richard Sherman. Watch the Rich Eisen Show, an Emmy-nominated sports talk show, streaming live on NBC's Peacock, Audacy, and SiriusXM Ch. 211 Monday through Friday, noon–3 PM ET. Showcasing Rich Eisen’s uncanny ability to blend insightful sports expertise… 2021-05-23T16:30:02Z

Prior to joining the Bucs, Sherman had discussions with the Seahawks about a possible reunion during the 2021 offseason. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll explained the nature of those discussions and wished Sherman well after signing with Tampa.

“I didn’t talk to Richard, but we’ve been in contact, kind of in a way, for some time,” Carroll said during a September 29, 2021 media session. “We always were watching Richard and had the thought, in [my] mind that maybe there was a possibility somewhere down the road. I talked to him seriously about that earlier, prior to camp. But wishing [him] the best, I’m glad he’s got a chance to get back and hope for the very best for him.”

Sherman still resides in the Seattle area during the offseason, and it will be interesting to see if his involvement with the Seahawks grows once he officially retires. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Sherman’s complicated history with the Seahawks contributed to the team’s decision to ultimately pass on bringing back the veteran corner last season. That said, the two parties appear to have patched up whatever tension may have lingered from their 2018 breakup.

“My read on Sherman: the Seahawks considered a reunion earlier in the summer, but his arrest was one more issue — and a serious one — they would have had to live with,” Henderson noted in a series of September 21, 2021 tweets. “Others being his age/recent injuries, his messy exit and his history with Wilson. It’s clear from this Carroll quote and everything else he’s said about Sherman that he still holds him in high regard. And again, they considered bringing in him back earlier this offseason. But there was a lot working against it in the end.”