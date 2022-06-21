Rob Gronkowski’s Agent Sends Surprisingly Cryptic Message on Bucs Future

Rob Gronkowski had only been retired for a few minutes before his agent Drew Rosenhaus left the door open for a potential return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers later this season. During a text exchange with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rosenhaus admitted he “wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

“In reaction to Rob Gronkowski’s news, his agent Drew Rosenhaus texts: ‘It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call,'” Schefter tweeted on June 21, 2022. “‘This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.’”

It would not be the first time Gronkowski has had a change of heart about his future. The legendary tight end retired for the first time in 2019 but life away from football only lasted one year as Gronkowski followed Tom Brady to Tampa in 2020. If Gronkowski returns to the Bucs at any point this season, it would mark the playmaker’s second abrupt retirement in a little more than two years.

Gronk: ‘I Will Now Be Going Back Into My Retirement Home’

Brady had a hilarious response to Rosenhaus’ comments about the tight end being open to getting a call from his longtime quarterback during the season. The Buccaneers quarterback tweeted a meme of a man waiting on a phone.

Gronkowski announced his retirement during a lengthy June 21 message on social media. The former Bucs tight showed his typical sense of humor noting he was “going back into my retirement home.”

“…I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team,” Gronkowski noted. “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.

“The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all.”

Brate Is the Bucs’ Projected Starting TE After Gronk’s Retirement

Despite holding out hope that Gronkowski would return, the decision did not completely blindside the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has some depth at the position led by veteran Cameron Brate, and the team added Washington standout Cade Otton in the fourth round with the No. 106 overall pick in the draft. Tampa Bay also added Minnesota tight end Ko Kieft in the sixth round and Codey McElroy remains on the roster.

With Gronkowski’s retirement, the loss of O.J. Howard to the Bills in free agency becomes more glaring. It will be worth watching to see if the Buccaneers make another move for depth at the position. Based on Rosenhaus’ comments, it could be Gronkowski himself after a few regular season games have been completed.