Rob Gronkowki’s Agent Reveals Bucs Contract Status

Rob Gronkowski dropped hints of a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2022, but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently revealed a big step the parties haven’t taken yet.

The Bucs don’t have a contract on paper ready for Gronkowski to sign, Rosenhaus told JoeBucsFan.com at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, March 28. Rosenhaus added that Gronkowski and the Bucs will negotiate once the star tight end decides on playing in 2022.

Previously, Rosenhaus told the media on March 24 that Gronkowski is “honestly undecided” about playing again and “needs some time” to decide. Rosenhaus also mentioned the Bucs “offered the opportunity for Rob to come back” though that didn’t necessarily imply there was a contract on paper waiting for Gronkowski.

“He knows he’s got a spot here,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said of Gronkowski in a March 23 interview with Mad Dog Sports Radio’s Adam Schein via JoeBucsFan.com.

Gronkowski, 32, has kicked the tires on retirement or playing elsewhere in 2022. He told TMZ Sports in January, albeit humorously, that he would retire if he had to decide that day. He also hinted at interest in the Cincinnati Bengals when he praised quarterback Joe Burrow before the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills, Gronkowski’s hometown team, looked at signing the four-time All-Pro.

Brady’s Return a Factor in Gronkowski’s Plans

Gronkowski likewise showed interest in a return to the Bucs when he told people at a Tampa area barbershop on March 16 that “there’s a very good chance” of his returning. He added that he wants to make longtime teammate and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady nervous.

“I’ll let him have a little scare…a couple months without me and then, ya know,” Gronkowski told them with a smile. “He just did it to me for a couple months, I’m gonna do it to him now.”

Rosenhaus told the media on March 24 that Brady’s return will play a role in Gronkowski’s decision. Gronkowski previously indicated that Brady’s status for 2022 would be a consideration but not the deal-breaker.

“It will factor into the situation,” Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. “He’s got to do what he’s got to do for himself and his family, no doubt about that. But then for myself, I got to do what I got to do, you know, what’s best for myself, see where I’m at, how I’m feeling — all that type of stuff.”

Notably, Gronkowski hasn’t ever played with another full-time starting quarterback besides Brady in his career. Gronkowski looked as good as ever last season with 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Injuries, which has been a problem throughout his career, led him to miss five games in 2021.

What Gronkowski Could Command in Free Agency

Gronkowski made $8.5 million last season according to Over The Cap. The Bucs face a cap charge of $5 million in 2022 whether or not he plays, per Over The Cap. He could command up to $9.5 million annually according to Spot Trac. The Bucs have $8.2 million in remaining salary cap space per Spot Trac.

Pro Football Focus ranked Gronkowski 28th among free agents as of March 16, and CBS Sports ranked him 29th among the top 100 free agents on March 14.

