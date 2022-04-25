Rob Gronkowski Sends Message to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski showed he still has Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a busy offseason of non-football activities.

Gronkowski gave a shout out to Brady during a video for the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award, which went to Brady in a digital ceremony on Sunday, April 24. It’s the latest of many awards throughout Brady’s storied 22-year career.

“Tom deserves to win this Lifetime Achievement Award because he’s been playing for nearly an entire lifetime, so he deserves a lifetime award. It only makes sense,” Gronkowski said with a smile. “One a serious note, Tom is the absolute best at what he does.”

Play

Rob Gronkowski Lauds Tom Brady for Bagging Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award Rob Gronkowski Lauds Tom Brady for Bagging Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award P L E A S E | S U B S C R I B E | L I K E | S H A R E | T H A N K S #Bucs #tombrady #Gronkowski #Superbowl2022 #NFL #NFL2022 Tom Brady has won… 2022-04-25T17:00:07Z

“He’s an exceptional player on and off the field. He’s dedicated to the game, constantly working to improve himself and others each and everyday,” Gronkowski added. “And he’s always working to put the team in the best possible position to succeed each year, year in and year out.”

“I have a great deal of respect for him as a person and as a friend,” Gronkowski continued. “Congrats, Tommy. You’re a lifetime achiever. Let’s go.”

Laureus is a worldwide organization that works to use sports as a vehicle for change around the globe according to its website.

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Brady: ‘I Was Very Fortunate’

“I’ve played the sport of American Football for 31 years [high school to pros],” Brady said in his acceptance speech. “I was very fortunate to fall in love with the game that’s brought so many memorable moments in my life. This Award was founded in the year 2000 when Nelson Mandela said, ‘Sport has the power to change the world’ and I totally agree with that. Sport transcends borders, races, religions and ethnicities. It brings so many people together in a positive way. In my view it brings the best out in individuals.”

Play

Tom Brady | Lifetime Achievement Award presented by David Beckham Tom Brady awarded Laureus World Sports 2022 Lifetime Achievement at the 23rd Laureus World Sports Awards and congratulated by Cristiano Ronaldo. Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. is an American football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League (NFL). He spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, where he… 2022-04-24T20:50:11Z

“Pelé was voted for this Award in 2000. Billie Jean King was voted last year. People I really look up to. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. It is an incredible honor to achieve this tonight,” Brady added.

Gronkowski Dropping Another Hint?

Brady will return for the Bucs another season, but that remains to be seen for Gronkowski. The Bucs tight end didn’t drop any hints in his award message, but he was recently spotted working out with Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry.

Derrick Henry & Gronk working out together 👀#Titans

📷: AnthonyFit IG pic.twitter.com/jQ75wxuyLZ — Wes on Broadway (@TitansDraftTape) April 22, 2022

Gronkowski won’t play anywhere other than Tampa Bay, which he told SB Nation’s Debbie Emery before the April 9 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards. He hosted that event amid his many other offseason endorsement activities and event appearances. He also told Emery that’s where his focus is.

“It actually feels good right now to be free — not having any football over my head, working out when I want to work out,” Gronkowski told her.

Gronkowski originally said he wanted to take time to sort things out after the season during a Jan. 24 press conference. Following Brady’s return on March 13 after a 41-day retirement, Gronkowski told people at a Tampa area barbershop there’s “a very good chance” he will come back, too.

The Bucs didn’t have a contract waiting for Gronkowski as of March 28, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus via JoeBucsFan.com. Gronkowski told Emery that can wait until he decides.

READ NEXT: Bruce Arians Reveals Gift From Tom Brady