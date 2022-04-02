Rob Gronkowski Gives Shout-Out to Final Four Team Over Viral Video [Watch]

Rob Gronkowski’s alma mater Arizona got knocked out early in the NCAA tournament, but the star tight end gave a shout-out to Final Four team Kansas this week.

Gronkowski, who has yet to decide on returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like the Jayhawks’ viral video that played off a video he and Tom Brady did after the Bucs won the NFC Championship in 2021. Gronkowski retweeted the video with #badboys4life on Tuesday, March 29. The video shows Kansas players Remy Martin and Ochai Agbaji strutting out of the United Center after beating Miami on Sunday, March 27, to reach the Final Four.

In 2021, Brady and Gronkowski celebrated on their way out of Green Bay after knocking out the Packers 31-26 to advance to Super Bowl LV. The two connected on two touchdowns a couple of weeks later as the Bucs pounded the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in the Super Bowl.

Brady, who unretired to rejoin the Bucs on March 13, announced his decision simultaneously with NCAA Selection Sunday when the 68-team field was announced. Brady’s alma mater, Michigan, drew an 11th seed, and fell to Villanova, which will face Kansas on Saturday.

Speculation of Gronkowski’s return ensued after Brady’s 40-day retirement ended. Gronkowski hasn’t committed to the 2022 NFL season yet.

Gronkowski’s Return a Matter of Timing, Analyst Says

Gronkowski remains a free agent and “undecided” about the coming season according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The Bucs also don’t have a contract on paper waiting for him, Rosenhaus said via JoeBucsFan.com.

CBS Sports analyst Jason LaCanfora believes Gronkowski’s return will happen anyway.

“I don’t see him anywhere else but Tampa if he plays,” LaCanfora said. “He’s given some indications that he does expect to play.”

"The band is essentially back."@JasonLaCanfora on the chances of Rob Gronkowski playing next season. pic.twitter.com/89MR8r1t8w — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 1, 2022

LaCanfora added that it could come after the Bucs begin offseason workouts. Bucs organized team activities begin on April 11. Gronkowski notably cut corners last year in virtual offseason workouts according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal.

“This is not somebody that needs to be there for the first day of lifting. This is not somebody who needs to prove his worth during OTAs and earn Tom Brady’s trust,” LaCanfora said.

Brady has thrown 105 touchdowns to Gronkowski in their 11 seasons together. That’s second to Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who have 114 touchdowns.

Since Brady’s return, the Bucs re-signed key players in free agency and added more talent via free agent signings and a trade. The Bucs also have continuity in coaching with former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over for Bruce Arians, who stepped down on March 30.

“The band is essentially back,” LaCanfora added. “I believe Rob Gronkowski, at his own pace, will be back as well. They could use another tight end to even further fortify that offense, so he’s a perfect fit. I think eventually, that comes to pass.”

Brady Confident About Gronkowski’s Return

Brady, though retired at the time, showed confidence over Gronkowski playing another season during the “Let’s Go!” podcast on Feb. 14.

“I don’t know. I certainly hope … I mean, I’ve watched him basically practice and play since he started in the NFL,” Brady told host Jim Gray. “He can certainly do it. It’s a big commitment for all of us. It’s a big commitment to keep playing.”

“And I know when he’s willing to make that commitment he’s unstoppable out there as a player,” Brady added.

