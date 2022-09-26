Bucs Discussions on Rob Gronkowski Return Takes Surprising Twist: Report

Rob Gronkowski‘s cameo appearance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home opener could mean more than supporting his old team from a suite.

The Bucs have held “discussions about Gronk’s potential return” according to JoeBucsFan.com, which also reported Gronkowski’s attendance at the game on Sunday, September 25. Gronkowski discussions have been called “sensitive” due to veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph, the website reported. Rudolph, a two-time Pro Bowler, joined the Bucs for $2 million, per Over The Cap, in July to help alleviate the loss of Gronkowski.

When Bucs quarterback Tom Brady recruited Rudolph, the former Notre Dame star recalled Brady telling him “we need you down here anyway” whether or not Gronkowski retires. Rudolph didn’t play in the first two games as a healthy scratch due to special teams’ needs. He finally played on Sunday in the Bucs’ 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. After catching a 12-yard pass during the Bucs’ first drive, he became non-existent in the offense.

These are the plays Tom Brady is desperately missing his boy Rob Gronkowski. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/KGYaz7rINz — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) September 20, 2022

In addition, the entire tight end position group has been relatively non-existent in the passing game. Veteran tight end Cameron Brate has seven catches for 68 yards and no touchdowns, and most of his catches and yards came against the Packers. Rookie Cade Otton, who has a one reception for four yards, missed Sunday’s game due to the death of his mother, Sally. Fellow rookie Ko Kieft focuses on blocking and special teams.

Without a strong tight end presence, the Bucs offense hasn’t produced the big numbers of the past two seasons. The Bucs average 17 points and 310.3 yards per game, and the passing attack has only produced two red zone touchdowns this season — both passes to wide receivers.

Gronkowski’s Agent Leaves Door Slightly Open

Amid the urgency for the Bucs needing a playmaker such as Gronkowski, agent Drew Rosenhaus can only leave the slightest of cracks open regarding his high-profile client.

“I’m not aware of any change yet,” Rosenhaus told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “But you know what my thoughts have been about this all along.”

Rosenhaus quickly claimed Gronkowski could return later this season right after the four-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement in June. The agent reiterated that thought again in early September.

Spoke to Gronk about Drew’s remarks back in July and Gronk was adamant he was retired and ready to move on from football. Gronk said he didn’t want to come back late in the season either, but said Drew is a “very good agent.” Keeping opportunities open for his guy. https://t.co/UYZhd5fc7G — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 2, 2022

Gronkowski has doubled down that he’s retired since his June announcement, and he threw a retirement party in September. He also said he wouldn’t say yes to a comeback even if Brady called him — similar to how Brady lured him out of retirement in 2020.

Football Still on Gronkowski’s Mind

Football isn’t totally off of Gronkowski’s mind amid his many post-NFL endeavors. Gronkowski recently poked fun at the college prospect known as “Baby Gronk” — Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. The Bulldogs star took a fake hand off 75 yards for a touchdown on September 24.

“Man, I needed a hand off like that during my time,” Gronkowski wrote on Twitter. “Lucky guy.”

Man I needed a hand off like that during my time! Lucky Guy https://t.co/ZfBV88GJZJ — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) September 24, 2022

Gronkowski, who spent most of his career with the New England Patriots, was known more for his power and size in his playing days. He tallied 621 receptions, 9,286 yards, and 92 touchdowns in his 11-year career. Gronkowski also won four Super Bowls and made five Pro Bowls.

Injuries led to Gronkowski’s first retirement after the 2018 season, but he returned in 2020 to join Brady and the Bucs. Gronkowski had two productive seasons in Tampa Bay with 100 receptions for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns. His injuries during the 2021 season added up, and he decided to retire again the month before training camp.