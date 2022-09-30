Rob Gronkowski Return to Bucs Takes Big Bargains, Columnist Suggests

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Rob Gronkowski-sized hole on offense remains clearly evident going into the fourth game of the young season.

Bucs offensive production plummeted this season to 17 points per game and 186 yards per game without the retired superstar tight end. Gronkowski, 33, hung it up and June and only his agent, Drew Rosenhaus has consistently held out hope of a Gronkowski-Bucs reunion — especially late in the season.

Tampa Bay Times columnist John Romano urges the Bucs to do anything it takes to lure Gronkowski back for this season. It’s worth noting that the Bucs agreed to concessions for 45-year-old quarterback Tom Brady this season, which included an 11-day break during training camp and Wednesdays off from practice.

“If he wants less snaps per game, that’s fine,” Romano wrote about Gronkowski. “If he wants to limit practice to walk-throughs, that’s fine. If he wants to wait until later in the season, that’s fine, too.”

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski make playoff TDs look easy as the #Bucs are dominating pic.twitter.com/CKaPZYPWUx — PFF TB Buccaneers (@PFF_Buccaneers) January 16, 2022

“But if they’ve already inquired 99 times, they need to pick up the phone again,” Romano wrote.

The Bucs still have salary cap space — $3.86 million per Over the Cap — to pay Gronkowski. Performance incentives could go into the contract, too, though very few games may remain by the time Gronkowski returns.

Tight End Changes Coming if Gronk Returns

Tampa Bay will need to adjust its tight end room, possibly waiving a player, if Gronkowski returns. Kyle Rudolph‘s presence has made discussions “sensitive” regarding a Gronkowski comeback per JoeBucsFan.com, but Rudolph hasn’t produced much yet in one game of action. Rudolph signed with the Bucs, at Brady’s urging, after Gronkowski’s retirement to help alleviate the loss.

Longtime Bucs tight end Cameron Brate had his best game of the season against the Packers with five catches for 52 yards, but Bleacher Report suggested that the Bucs bench Brate after a subpar start to the season. Then, the Bucs have rookies Cade Otton and Ko Kieft making progress, but neither of them have emerged as pass-catching threats yet.

“Brady wants receivers he can trust,” Romano wrote. “He wants to know they will run a route exactly the way he expects and they will catch the ball if he gets it anywhere near them.”

Tom Brady casually flinging a touchdown to Cameron Brate #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/VvT1NETnMV — TB12  (@TomBradyEgo) December 5, 2021

Romano noted that Brate and Rudolph have strengths and prior success, “but they’re not in Gronkowski’s class”. Brate only has seven receptions for 68 yards this season as the primary tight end, and Rudolph has a catch for 12 yards.

Brady hasn’t looked happy through it all as Romano noted. Gronkowski could change that in a hurry, Romano claims.

“There is nothing wrong with Tampa Bay’s offense that a 265-pound legend of a tight end can’t cure,” Romano wrote. “Need to see a freaking smile on Brady’s face? Sign Gronk!”

Third Down, Red Zone Woes Say It All

Gronkowski’s absence glared at Dallas amid a touchdown, four field goals, and a missed one in red zone trips. The Bucs went 5-14 on third downs, and that hasn’t improved since.

“Through the first three weeks of the season, that’s been a problem,” Romano wrote. “The Bucs are struggling on third down, and they’re struggling in the red zone.”

Third down woes continued at New Orleans, going a dismal 5-17. The Bucs also turned it over on downs once in the red zone in addition to settling for a field goal another time.

Things looked worse than ever against the Packers with a 2-11 showing on third down, and the Bucs didn’t reach the red zone until the final minute of the game.

Whether or not Gronkowski returns, the Bucs offense will need to right the ship in those areas soon.