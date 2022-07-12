Rob Gronkowski Reveals Plans if Tom Brady Calls Him out of Retirement

Rob Gronkowski has made his final decision regarding a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 33-year-old tight end, who recently announced his decision to retire on June 21, commented on a possible return while speaking to ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Tuesday, July 12. Gronkowski declared he is “done with football. Furthermore, while he would field a call from longtime teammate Tom Brady on a recruiting pitch to return, he “wouldn’t go back” to playing.

“I’m done with football,” Gronkowski said while at an event in Boston. “Love the game. Definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me, and relationships — obviously here in New England Patriots for nine seasons and down in Tampa for two. But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what’s out there and where I can find my place.”

Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had previously left the door open on a return for the veteran tight end at some point in the future. However, the five-time Pro Bowl shut down that idea from Rosenhaus.

“Drew is No. 1 football agent out there and he loves anything that has to do with the NFL and loves to see his players always playing,” he said. “I would answer, obviously, the greatest quarterback of all time (referencing Brady). Ask him how he’s doing. Tell him I’m doing good. But I wouldn’t go back to football — no.”

Gronkowski Retires After Posting Best Season Since 2017

Gronkowski had previously unretired in 2020 after spending the 2019 season on the sidelines. The four-time Super Bowl champion ended up playing two seasons for the Buccaneers, catching 100 passes for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Despite playing in four less games in 2021 than the previous season, Gronkowski started to look more like his prime self than the older version. The veteran tight end posted 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns on 89 passing targets last season. Every single one of those categories were his highest numbers since the 2017 season, the last time he posted a Pro Bowl campaign.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gronkowski posted a 79.5 offensive grade and 86.7 receiving grade last season. Those were his highest grades since 2017.

While Gronkowski was clearly starting to regain the form that once made him a four-time First-Team All-Pro selection with the New England Patriots, he’s going out on his terms.

Unfortunately for Bucs fans, that means they won’t be seeing Gronk spike touchdowns at Raymond James Stadium moving forward.

Gronkowski Will Host USA Today’s High School Sports Awards Show

While Gronkowski won’t be returning to the football field, that doesn’t mean he won’t continue to be involved with the game.

Both Gronkowski and 14-year NFL veteran Vernon Davis will be hosting this year’s USA Today High School Sports awards show on July 31. The awards show will celebrate the achievements of high school athletes throughout the country.

“These young athletes are incredibly impressive and it’s truly an honor to recognize them for their talents and commitment to their sport,” said Gronkowski via a press release from Gannett. “Meeting these athletes now is so fun because I know many of them will continue to play the game they love professionally.”

The awards show premieres on 8 p.m. ET on the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Website. It will also be shown on YouTube and the USA Today channel available on most smart televisions and devices, as noted in the press release.