Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Share Humorous Father’s Day Videos [Watch]

While it remains uncertain that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will play football together in 2022, the two superstars followed a similar game plan for Father’s Day — humor.

Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, used a megaphone from Hertz to make things a little easier on Father’s Day in a Sunday, June 19 video. Brady also shared a tribute to his father on Instagram.

Gronkowski posted a humorous video tribute to his father, Gordon Gronkowski, on Instagram on Sunday, June 19, for Father’s Day. The younger Gronkowski gave a shoutout for his father’s dance moves and co-creator role.

“Happy Father’s Day everybody. I want to do a special shoutout to my father — Papa G,” Gronkowski said in the video. “Without you, all of our dance moves would be super lame. And more importantly, none of us Gronkowski brothers would have ever been created. Love you dad.”

Gronkowski and his four brothers benefitted from their father’s passion for weightlifting, which helped all five of them become professional athletes. Gordon Gronkowski, a fitness business owner, had a gym in their home where the Gronkowski brothers honed their strength.

Gordon Gronkowski’s Influence Paid off on the Field

Glenn Gronkowski, Chris Gronkowski, and Dan Gronkowski all played in the NFL. Gordie Gronkowski Jr. played baseball in the Los Angeles Angels farm system.

Rob Gronkowski became the most successful of all of them as one of the NFL’s greatest tight ends ever. Whether or not he will take the field again remains to be seen.

Happy Father’s Day to the most fearless dancer out there. Thank you for all that you do every single day, always looking out and caring for the family! Love you Dad! pic.twitter.com/jt7uFeRBbh — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 20, 2022

He retired once already in 2019 amid injuries with the New England Patriots. His return to the NFL with the Bucs worked out in 2020 with a full season, but injuries hobbled him again in 2021.

Gronkowski at least said he would play for the Bucs if he returns. General manager Jason Licht said they’ll hold a spot for him, but recent comments from Bucs head coach Todd Bowles leave no more hope than that as he called things “status quo” during minicamp.

Bucs’ Lavonte David Shares Memories of Late Father

Linebacker Lavonte David lost his father, Edward Nelson, last offseason, and David shared about him in a recent interview with Buccaneers.com’s Brianna Dix.

"Thank you for always being by my side.” Lavonte David sat down with @briannadixNFL to share the lessons he learned from his dad as he begins his own journey of fatherhood. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 19, 2022

“My dad, he was a hard-core, old-school man who if you put your mind to something, he was going to push you to be the best at it,” David told Dix. “I remember when I told him I wanted to play football and he just sat me down. He said, ‘Are you sure this is what you want to do?’ He took me through the steps of what all it takes to be the best I could be playing football. Honestly, playing in the NFL wasn’t a goal when I was little.”