Tom Brady, Bucs React to Rob Gronkowski’s Message

Tom Brady hasn’t decided on a his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he has at least weighed in on Rob Gronkowski‘s future.

Gronkowski and Brady have an offseason of uncertainty ahead following the Bucs 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 23. Both Bucs stars are mulling whether or not to return for 2022. On Monday, Gronkowski tweeted a tribute to the season, and Brady’s company, TB12 Sports, subtly encouraged tight end to return.

“Year 11 in the books. What a ride it’s been,” Gronkowski wrote. “Grateful to the Bucs for giving me an opportunity to play another year. To my teammates, thank you for giving everything you had. The sweat we shed & memories made will never be forgotten. Thanks to the #Krewe too. Year 12?”

“You know how we feel about the number 12,” TB12 Sports tweeted in reply.

You know how we feel about the number 12 👀 — TB12sports (@TB12sports) January 25, 2022

Brady, who wears No. 12 for the Bucs, has been throwing to Gronkowski for all 11 of the tight end’s seasons. While Brady may retire at age 44, Gronkowski alluded to possibly returning no matter what the longtime quarterback does.

“There could be a scenario like that,” Gronkowski told the media on Monday. “I will never throw anything off the board because you never know how anything is going to play out. It’s the NFL. It’s one of the craziest businesses out there. You see organizations just totally flip year in and year out sometimes.”





Gronkowski also drew reaction from Brady and the Bucs with an Instagram message that mirrored the Twitter one on Tuesday. Brady replied with two heart emojis. The Bucs went with a more direct reply — a prayer emoji and a pair of hands emoji.

Gronkowski’s Timeframe for Deciding

Gronkowski likely could make his decision for next season well before Brady.

“I’m really going to basically do what’s best for myself in terms of the football world,” Gronkowski told the media. “It’s going to be a decision based upon of where I’m at in a couple weeks.”

Brady will take “a month or longer” according to sources via ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter. The making a quick decision didn’t sound promising either after he talked about it on his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday. He told host Jim Gray that family will play a major role in his decision.

“You know, I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want, it’s what we want as a family. I’m going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next,” Brady told Gray.

TB12 Tweet a Hint?

TB12 Sports’ tweet on January 23, which included the hashtag #KeepGoing, seemed to hint that Brady might not be done.

“You win or you learn,” TB12 Sports posted. “There are no failures, only lessons. When you fall, you need to pick yourself up with greater enthusiasm than you went down. Now we look back on an incredible season, learn our lessons, and get up … because even greater things are coming.”

You win or you learn. There are no failures, only lessons. When you fall you need to pick yourself up with greater enthusiasm than you went down. Now we look back on an incredible season, learn our lessons, and get up… because even greater things are coming.#KeepGoing pic.twitter.com/tCXI3q1J5p — TB12sports (@TB12sports) January 23, 2022

What “greater things” are for Brady going forward remains unknown just as much as whether or not Gronkowski will return for year 12 — with or without Brady.