Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski Makes History in Humorous New Advertisement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has shown high regard for the military in the past, but not even that qualified him for his USAA commercial appearance.

Gronkowski became the first non-USAA member to promote the military-affiliated insurance company according to USAA. He calls USAA for “up to 30%” off auto insurance coverage with the SafePilot program but gets shot down because he isn’t a member.





Gronkowski gets caught when the only number he can come up with is his jersey number — 87. Then, he makes another appeal after the USAA rep informs him it’s for the military only.

“That’s what makes us special,” the representative said.

“But I’m special,” Gronkowski responded.

In reality, Gronkowski has expressed how the military is special. He tweeted out a picture of himself from Memorial Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“Remembering and honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Gronkowski wrote.

His photo was from a 2019 visit to the memorial where he participated in the wreath laying according to American Military News. He also participated in a Department of Defense Yellow Ribbon event for 500 Army soldiers in 2015 per Patriots.com.

Gronkowski and Brady’s Call Still Making the Rounds

While Gronkowski and the Bucs played on Sept. 9 before the first full Sunday of NFL games, he and Brady made plenty of appearances during the game broadcast via commercials. That included the mythical phone call between Gronkowski and Brady in 2020, which led them to the Bucs.

The T-Mobile ad featuring Brady and Gronkowski came out before Super Bowl LV. It didn’t hit the airwaves until after the Big Game because of a “protected telco agreement” according to the Boston Globe. Their ad went viral online nonetheless.





In the ad, Brady called Gronkowski about what to do next, to which Gronkowski suggested retirement. Because of the poor cell phone connection on Brady’s end he hears a challenge to come to Tampa Bay and win another Super Bowl.

Brady announces the move and says Gronkowski will join him — to the tight end’s surprise. The ad concludes with T-Mobile using a slogan in reference to Brady being called the GOAT.

In reality, Brady signed with the Bucs as a free agent in March 2020 and encouraged Gronkowski to come out of retirement. Brady and Gronkowski then joined forces in Tampa and led the team to a Super Bowl LV win.

‘Two Tuddies’ Take Two

Brady found Gronkowski in the end zone twice in Super Bowl LV and then made an encore in the 2021 season opener against Dallas.

They celebrate their Super Bowl connection after beating the Kansas City Chiefs by exclaiming “two tuddies” in reference to the scores. Brady and Gronkowski became the all-time leaders in playoff touchdown connections between quarterbacks and receivers.

Against Dallas, Brady threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Gronkowski for a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. Brady found him again on an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter for a 28-19 lead, the Bucs’ biggest lead in the game.

Gronkowski finished with eight catches for 90 yards against the Cowboys.