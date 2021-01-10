Bucs’ Ronald Jones Out With Quad Injury: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II may miss the rest of the team’s NFC Wild Card game on Saturday.

After the Bucs opened their playoff game at Washington with a running back-by-committee look, The Athletic’s Greg Auman confirmed Jones’ injury and status via Twitter.

Bucs say Ronald Jones has a quad injury and is questionable to return. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 10, 2021

Jones led the Bucs in rushing this season, finishing just shy of 1,000 yards at 978. He also scored seven touchdowns. The third-year back from USC missed two games due to a pinkie injury but returned for the regular season finale against Atlanta Jan. 3. Jones rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in that game.

Tampa already had one back down for the Wild Card game with LeSean McCoy because of illness. The Bucs looked to running back Leonard Fournette on the ground early on but also gave rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn some touches. The Bucs lead 18-7 at the half after quarterback Tom Brady threw touchdown passes to Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin.

