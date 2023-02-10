Ronde Barber’s Daughter Delivers Perfect Reaction to Hall of Fame News [Watch]

Tampa Bay Buccaneers great Ronde Barber‘s daughter, Justyce, couldn’t contain her excitement at her women’s college lacrosse practice recently.

The younger Barber let her team know the news about the former Bucs cornerback’s Hall of Fame selection, officially announced on Thursday, February 9. Her team erupted with excitement and screamed “Ronde” repeatedly in a video shared by the Bucs. Justyce Barber plays for William & Mary University, which had been getting ready for its first game on Saturday, February 11.

We live for moments like this 🥲@rondebarber’s daughter Justyce shares the big news with her William & Mary lacrosse team 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aa1CpwPonp — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2023

Ronde Barber’s wait for the Hall of Fame ended on Thursday after a six-year wait since his first year of eligibility in 2017. Barber made first team All-Pro three times, five Pro Bowls, and he helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl in 2003. He finished his 16-year Bucs career with 1,251 tackles, 28 sacks, 47 interceptions, 15 forced fumbles, and 14 touchdowns.

“It feels pretty awesome. I’m in awe at this whole process. And they say ‘you wait a while’ but I don’t feel like I waited a while,” Barber told NFL Network’s Steve Wyched after the announcement. “This feels right to me because, like we’ve talked about, when you came to my house a couple weeks ago, there’s so many deserving people.”

“When you’re in the conversation, you’re in the conversation for a reason, and I’m just glad to get over the line,” Barber added. “It’s an indefinite end, but you know, when it hits that end, and that journey finishes, you’ve got to be excited about it. I’m excited about this.”

As was his daughter, family, friends, former Bucs, and the Bucs organization and fan base. Congratulatory posts flooded social media on Thursday night amid Barber’s selection.

“Whether he was lined up inside or out, blitzing the quarterback or playing the pass, he was always a problem,” Bucs Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks said as he welcomed Barber to the stage for the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

John Lynch Sends Message to Ronde Barber

When former Bucs safety John Lynch got inducted into the Hall of Fame, he said “Ronde Barber, your time’s coming man” and “you’re going to be here” during the 2021 ceremony.

I can officially say it now, @JohnLynch49ers … my FOREVER teammate!! https://t.co/XB6eWk7U6u — Rondé Barber (@rondebarber) February 10, 2023

Lynch retweeted the moment on Thursday before the 2023 Hall of Fame class announcement with the comment “feeling it” and good luck tonight RB”. Barber responded on Twitter afterward with, “I can officially say it now, John Lynch … my forever teammate”.

Lynch also joined fellow Bucs Hall of Fame members in a video congratulating Barber. That included linebacker Warren Sapp, Brooks, and former head coach Tony Dungy.

“It’s about time, and I say that from the bottom of my heart. We get to be teammates again on the greatest team in football — the Hall of Fame,” Lynch added.

Barber Snubbed for Years

After Barber missed his third shot at the Hall of Fame in 2020, Bucs insider Greg Auman, with The Athletic at the time, delved into Barber’s case for the hall.

Auman immediately highlighted that Barber is the only NFL player ever with more than 45 interceptions and 25 sacks. Current corners haven’t come close to those totals, and only Hall of Famer Charles Woodson cracked 40 picks and 20 sacks in his career, Auman noted.

“The combination speaks to how Barber was used as a defensive Swiss Army knife, a player who redefined the nickel corner position,” Auman wrote.