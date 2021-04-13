Buccaneers Re-Sign Playoff Corner: Report

Tampa Bay added to its depth on Tuesday with the starters already in place for 2021. The Buccaneers re-signed cornerback Ross Cockrell to a two-year contract, returning a backup who contributed throughout the playoffs.

The Athletic’s Greg Auman reported the news. “Key depth and special teams back for the Super Bowl champs,” Auman wrote.

Update: Cockrell has actually signed. Done deal for Bucs. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 13, 2021

Auman added that Cockrell “gives the Bucs a fourth proven corner — filled in well last season when needed after starting the year in Tampa Bay’s practice squad.”

Cockrell saw action in all four postseason games for the Bucs amid injuries to the secondary. He played 20 snaps on defense in the Divisional Round win at New Orleans where he tallied a tackle and a pass deflection.

“Ross Cockrell has been one of the best pickups we’ve had the entire season,” Arians said before the Super Bowl per Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith.

Most of Cockrell’s playing time came on special teams during the regular season and playoffs. He played 34-percent of the special teams plays in the regular season and as much as 67 percent in the playoffs, particularly in Super Bowl LV per Pro Football Reference. He had 11 tackles during the regular season.

Cockrell has seven interceptions and 230 tackles in six seasons with five different teams. He also has played in nine playoff games along the way.

Tampa signed Cockrell in September 2020 to the practice squad when a couple of spots opened up according to Smith. Cockrell previously played for the Carolina Panthers in 2019 but left in free agency in 2020. The former Duke football star couldn’t land a deal with another former team, the New York Giants, Newsday’s Tom Rock reported in August 2020. Cockrell played for the Giants in 2017.

He also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2015 to 2016 after a season in Buffalo, which drafted him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.