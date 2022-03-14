Bucs Pro Bowler Humorously Reacts to Re-Signing Plans & Tom Brady Return

It didn’t take long for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen to finalize plans for 2022 amid Tom Brady’s comeback announcement.

Jensen agreed to re-sign with the team for a three-year, $39 million deal on Sunday, March 13, only hours following Brady’s announcement. Jensen, whom Brady took snaps from for two seasons, then shared his thoughts on social media about both announcements.

“Well I guess I better order some more baby powder,” Jensen wrote.

The baby powder thing started with Brady when he contacted Jensen in March 2020 according to Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. Brady, who has just signed with the Bucs, wanted Jensen to start using a baby powder-coated towel “and rubbing it on his backside so it’s never sweaty when he reaches for the football” Waszak wrote.

“That’s keeping his hands dry and keeping the ball dry,” Jensen said according to Waszak. “At that point, he’s done this for such a long time and had so much success, I mean, you’ve kind of got to listen to him.”

“You going to backtalk him? I just don’t think that’s how that works,” Jensen added.

Jensen played for the Bucs for the past four seasons until becoming a free agent this offseason. Other teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers had interest in signing him.

Brady officially announced his retirement from the Bucs on Feb. 1 after 22 seasons. Rumors of his return never died down amid his “never say never” comment about a comeback during his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Feb. 7.

Bucs Re-Signing Guard Aaron Stinnie

Tampa Bay kept more continuity on the offensive line by re-signing guard Aaron Stinnie on Sunday before Brady’s announcement.

Stinnie, who joined the Bucs in 2019, played significant snaps during the team’s run to Super Bowl LV in the 2020 playoffs. The former James Madison standout originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2018.

He shared his re-signing via Instagram on Sunday.

Stinnie played 91 offensive snaps and gave up one sack and one penalty in 2021 according to Pro Football Focus. His PFF grades included 69.4 for pass blocking, 44.5 for run blocking, and 51.6 overall.

Stinnie’s new one-year contract will pay him up to $2.5 million according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. His return will help alleviate the retirement of Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet, who won’t return despite Brady’s return.

Bucs Lose Alex Cappa: Report

The Bucs lost another starting offensive lineman with guard Alex Cappa leaving for the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, March 14. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that league sources say Cappa will sign a four-year contract worth $40 million.

Tom Brady’s loss will be Joe Burrow’s gain: Bucs’ free-agent guard Alex Cappa intends to sign a four-year, $40 million deal with the Bengals after free agency opens, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Cappa became a free agent this offseason and entered with a market value of $10.7 million annually according to Spot Trac. He logged 1,182 snaps and allowed one penalty and five sacks in 2021 according to Pro Football Focus. His PFF grades include 71.4 for pass blocking, 71.2 for run blocking, and 74.2 overall.

Laine noted earlier in the morning on Monday that “it will be very difficult for the Bucs to also bring back” Cappa. She also reported that the Bengals have interest in Cappa.

I was told that with Ryan Jensen returning, it will be very difficult for the Bucs to also bring back Alex Cappa…especially with a team like the Bengals very much in need of offensive line help. He could be one early departure. Legal tampering gets underway at noon ET. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 14, 2022

Cappa joined the Bucs as a third-round draft pick in 2018 and started 46 games in the past three seasons. His last contract paid him $3.36 million for four years plus a performance bonus for 2021 per Spot Trac.