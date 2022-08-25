Bucs Veteran Playmaker on Roster Bubble: ‘I’ve Just Got to Fight for Everything’

Less than two years ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller made stunning, deep-ball catches for touchdowns from quarterback Tom Brady.

Now, Miller may not make the final 53-man Bucs roster after the preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 27. Miller played sparingly in 2021 due to a severe turf toe injury, and he’s competing amid a deep receiver position group this year at training camp. Only six of the 11 receivers on the roster will make the team, based on NFL roster averages, which will come when teams make final cuts by August 30. Miller has also been the subject of trade rumors since training camp started.

“Yeah, it’s never going to be easy,” Miller told the media on Wednesday, August 24. “Nothing’s ever going to be handed to you. It’s kind of like my journey my whole life with football, ever since I was a little kid it’s never been easy. So I’ve just got to fight for everything and that’s just what I’ll continue to do the rest of my career. It’s just a blessing to be out here and I just try to take advantage of every opportunity I get.”

The 5-foot-9, 174-pound Barrington, Illinois, native played college football at Bowling Green and went in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft to the Bucs. Miller worked into a bigger role in 2020 with the Bucs as he caught three touchdowns in the regular season, plus a touchdown in the NFC Championship game. When he returned from his turf-toe injury in 2021, he took a gunner role on special teams, which included a fumble recovery on a punt return.

“I’ll do whatever I’m asked to do,” Miller said. “I played a little gunner last game, a little bit last year down the stretch. I’m sure I’ll play a little bit this weekend in this last game. And like everything I do, if I’m playing gunner I’m trying to run down there and make the play, and try to have fun with everything I do.”

Miller Bulked Up for Season

Miller told reporters on August 7 that he added 10-15 pounds of muscle after the 2021 season. He said it helped him with his explosiveness.

“Maybe a little help — just helping me got off press, blocking, stuff like that, and really just staying healthy out there, being able to take hits over the middle,” Miller said on Wednesday about bulking up. “We don’t really tackle too much in practice, but in the games that’s where it really pays off, going in there and digging guys out in the run game or taking hits over the middle.”

Bucs to Cut Another at Least Four More Receivers

Miller will look to stand out on Saturday among the receivers not named Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage. Receivers vying for the final 2-3 spots include Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden, Breshad Perriman, Jerreth Sterns, Deven Thompkins, and Kaylon Geiger. Tampa Bay waived Cyril Grayson on Thursday.

With a roster spot on the line, Miller said he still wants to treat Saturday’s game in Indy the same as he would any game.

“Just the same mindset as always, just locked in, ready to go,” Miller said on Wednesday. “It doesn’t matter if it’s right now because it’s the last game or just any day, really. Any opportunity we get to come out here and work, just take full advantage of it and try to be the best player I can be.”