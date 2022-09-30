Popular Bucs Receiver on Thin Ice, Insider Says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throwing long touchdown passes to Scotty Miller is fading too far into memory for the young wide receiver to hang onto his job.

That’s the way Bucs insider Greg Auman of The Athletic sees it as Miller continues a second-consecutive season of lower production. Miller caught three touchdowns in 2020, and he hauled in a long touchdown during the playoff run to the Super Bowl.

“Pressed into a larger role with three receivers out, Miller had five targets Sunday [September 25] but managed just one catch for 4 yards, and if you add in a false start penalty he committed, he contributed negative net yards to the offense,” Auman wrote. “He also failed to catch a lateral on a trick play that wound up a 12-yard loss in the fourth quarter. Since halftime of the Saints game, Miller has a total of 15 yards on 10 targets.”

Brady needed Miller the past two weeks with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin sidelined and then Evans after an ejection at New Orleans. Miller held onto to a roster spot when Evans came back from a one-game suspension as the Bucs waived Kaylon Geiger Jr. and brought him back on the practice squad.

Evans won’t be the last of depth chart shifting for receivers, which means Miller could become more expendable soon. Jones looks to return for the October 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Godwin will return from a hamstring injury eventually.

Cole Beasley a Concerning Sign for Miller

Cole Beasley signing with the Bucs last week and playing right away against the Green Bay Packers also doesn’t bode well for Miller as JoeBucsFan.com noted. Beasley tallied three receptions for 12 yards against the Packers in his Bucs debut.

“When a guy is pulled off the street and doesn’t even remotely know the playbook [and likely isn’t in game shape], and he comes in and generates better production than Miller, the handwriting is on the wall,” JoeBucsFan.com wrote.

Miller Barely Made the Team

Miller, who is in the final year of his contract, barely made the team this season, and he described himself as “fortunate” to crack the roster per ABC Action News’ Kyle Burger. Miller’s special teams’ value helped as the Bucs parted ways with Tyler Johnson, who had a stronger preseason statistically but didn’t play special teams.

“That final cut day was wild,” Miller said via ABC Action News. “You never really know how it’s going to shake out. I’m really excited to be here, be a part of something special.”

Miller considers this Bucs squad so special that he concurs with former head coach Bruce Arians’ take on this roster being more talented than the Super Bowl LV one. Arians, now the senior advisor to the general manager, said that to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

“Yeah, I think so,” Miller told JoeBucsFan.com. “From top to bottom — defense, offense, special teams — we’ve got a lot of really good players. I think we’re all just excited to see what we can do this year.”

Miller gets another shot on October 2 to show what he can do as his chances dwindle. Since offseason trade rumors surrounding Miller, the Bucs could still move on from Miller before the November 1 trade deadline.

“He has had plenty of chances. Literally and metaphorically, Miller has dropped the ball,” JoeBucsFan.com wrote.